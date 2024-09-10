We are not yet on a par with the deaths of the 'Peak Booze' era - but we are not far off.
Back in 2008, Scotland recorded its highest number of alcohol deaths in a single year: 1,316, compared to 384 in 1987.
It marked the culmination of a booze-fuelled period which had seen average alcohol consumption per head in Scotland rise by more than 25% between the late 1980s and the mid-2000s.
By 2005, adults in Scotland were consuming 22.5 units of alcohol per week.
The surge in consumption had been driven by the falling cost of alcohol in real terms.
By the mid-2000s, beer and wine sold in supermarkets and off-licences was roughly three times more affordable compared to wages than it had been in the late 1980s.
By the early Noughties, 40% of all the beer sold in the UK was purchased off-trade.
While much of the cultural focus was on young binge drinkers and 'ladettes', it was middle-aged drinkers - those aged 45-64 - who had the highest rate of alcohol deaths.
For a time, it looked like Scotland - and the UK as a whole - had turned a corner.
Between 2008 and 2012, alcohol deaths finally began to fall, dipping to 968 in Scotland.
Yet the past decade has been characterised by a seemingly counterintuitive decline in alcohol consumption and - once again - rising deaths.
In 2023, the number was 1,277 - the highest since 2008.
At the same time, average alcohol intake per head in Scotland has fallen by 20% since the mid-2000s.
In reality, the statistics point to a splintering of drinking habits between the generations.
While a growing proportion of risk-conscious adults in their 20s and 30s are giving up alcohol, cutting down, or abstaining altogether, 'Baby Boomer' Scots - many of whom came of age in the 1960s and early 1970s, at a time when supermarkets and imports of wine and European lagers were transforming Britain's drinking culture - have replaced middle-aged Scots as the group most likely to succumb to liver disease.
Men aged 70-74 in Scotland today are three times more likely to die as a direct result of alcohol consumption than men of the same age were in 1994.
For women, the death rate from alcohol is 2.5 times higher.
Despite a tendency to think of "problem drinking" as alcohol dependency, most older Scots dying from cirrhosis will be non-dependent heavy drinkers who have been consuming alcohol for years at high risk levels (over 35 units a week for women, and more than 50 for men) out of habit.
Changing the statistics may require a change of mindset.
