Ms Minto said the Government wants to ensure regulations are "robust and proportionate".

It comes after The Herald's recent Skin Deep series explored how the cosmetic sector had changed in recent decades, and the risks facing consumers from a rise in procedures such as Botox and filler being carried out by unregulated practitioners.

Ms Minto said: “This consultation is the next step in the process to deliver on our goal, to ensure robust and proportionate regulation is introduced and that the sector can perform these procedures safely.

"We want to listen and act on consultees’ views, so whether they are carrying out these procedures, or they choose to undergo them, this can be done with the confidence they will be safe.

“The non-surgical cosmetic sector is a fast-changing industry.

"It continues to expand as new procedures that pierce and penetrate the skin become available. We are considering what requirements can be put in place to reduce the potential for harm across the sector and make sure this is a safer sector for everyone.”

Campaigners and clinicians have been pushing for much tighter restrictions on the sector following a string of high-profile injuries, including the case of a Glasgow woman who was hospitalised with a serious infection following a "liquid" Brazilian butt lift carried out at a weekend pop-up clinic in the conference room of a Glasgow hotel.

The firm which carried out the botched procedure - where filler is injected into the buttocks - has been banned from performing BBLs in the city following an investigation by environmental health officers.

However, under current legislation there is nothing to stop non-healthcare professionals from carrying out procedures such as filler injections.

There are also concerns that - despite being a prescription medication - non-healthcare practitioners are obtaining supplies of Botox online.

The Herald heard of cases where 15 women had been hospitalised with life-threatening allergic reactions after being injected with 'Botox' from China which turned out to be beef gelatin.

Under the current system in Scotland, only healthcare professionals such as nurses, doctors, and dentists are subject to regulation in relation to cosmetic treatments.

Since 2017, they have been required to register their clinics with Healthcare Improvement Scotland, meaning they are subject to fees and inspections.

Between April 2017 and 2023/24, the number of regulated independent clinics in Scotland - most of which offer some kind of cosmetic treatment - rose from 200 to 503.

However, it is unclear how many unregulated practitioners - who may have little training and no insurance - are working in the sector as many operate from private homes and advertise via social media.