The Scottish Government is preparing to launch a public consultation on how to regulate Scotland's rapidly expanding non-surgical cosmetic sector.
Public Health Minister Jenni Minto has confirmed that the consultation will be published before the end of this year as ministers seek to "address gaps in regulation".
Ms Minto said the Government wants to ensure regulations are "robust and proportionate".
It comes after The Herald's recent Skin Deep series explored how the cosmetic sector had changed in recent decades, and the risks facing consumers from a rise in procedures such as Botox and filler being carried out by unregulated practitioners.
READ MORE:
- Read all the articles in the Herald's Skin Deep series here
- What's going wrong with regulation in Scotland's booming cosmetic sector
- Threats, pain, regret: Why is it so hard to sue when cosmetic treatment goes wrong?
- A short history of cosmetic surgery and Scotland: How did we get here?
Ms Minto said: “This consultation is the next step in the process to deliver on our goal, to ensure robust and proportionate regulation is introduced and that the sector can perform these procedures safely.
"We want to listen and act on consultees’ views, so whether they are carrying out these procedures, or they choose to undergo them, this can be done with the confidence they will be safe.
“The non-surgical cosmetic sector is a fast-changing industry.
"It continues to expand as new procedures that pierce and penetrate the skin become available. We are considering what requirements can be put in place to reduce the potential for harm across the sector and make sure this is a safer sector for everyone.”
Campaigners and clinicians have been pushing for much tighter restrictions on the sector following a string of high-profile injuries, including the case of a Glasgow woman who was hospitalised with a serious infection following a "liquid" Brazilian butt lift carried out at a weekend pop-up clinic in the conference room of a Glasgow hotel.
The firm which carried out the botched procedure - where filler is injected into the buttocks - has been banned from performing BBLs in the city following an investigation by environmental health officers.
However, under current legislation there is nothing to stop non-healthcare professionals from carrying out procedures such as filler injections.
There are also concerns that - despite being a prescription medication - non-healthcare practitioners are obtaining supplies of Botox online.
The Herald heard of cases where 15 women had been hospitalised with life-threatening allergic reactions after being injected with 'Botox' from China which turned out to be beef gelatin.
Under the current system in Scotland, only healthcare professionals such as nurses, doctors, and dentists are subject to regulation in relation to cosmetic treatments.
Since 2017, they have been required to register their clinics with Healthcare Improvement Scotland, meaning they are subject to fees and inspections.
Between April 2017 and 2023/24, the number of regulated independent clinics in Scotland - most of which offer some kind of cosmetic treatment - rose from 200 to 503.
However, it is unclear how many unregulated practitioners - who may have little training and no insurance - are working in the sector as many operate from private homes and advertise via social media.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here