While each person's journey is unique, there are common emotional reactions that many experience. It is important to remember that you don’t have to navigate this path alone.

Here are some steps that can help you through the days and weeks after a cancer diagnosis.

Dr Cameron Werner is a psychologist who specialises in supporting patients through the emotional challenges of cancer

Give Yourself Permission to Feel

It’s natural to feel a wide range of emotions - fear, sadness, anger or even numbness. You might find yourself switching from one emotion to another in a matter of minutes.

This emotional turbulence is a normal response to life-changing news. Don’t feel pressured to put on a brave face or to feel the need to “stay positive” all the time.

Instead, allow yourself to feel whichever emotions surface. Cry if you need to, scream if it helps, or simply sit in silence.

Acknowledging your emotions is the first step toward processing them.

Professor Cameron Werner

Seek Out Information, But Pace Yourself

Knowledge is power, but particularly at the beginning of the cancer journey it can also be overwhelming.

After a diagnosis, many people feel compelled to learn everything they can about their cancer and treatment options.

While being informed is important, try not to overburden yourself with information all at once.

Stick to reputable sources (like the NHS or Macmillan) and consider setting aside specific times to research so it doesn’t consume your every waking moment.

Write down any questions or concerns you have, so you can address them with your healthcare provider.

Build Your Support System

Facing cancer alone is daunting. Reach out to friends, family, and loved ones who can offer support.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help, whether it’s someone to accompany you to appointments, help with daily tasks, or just someone to talk to.

Support groups, whether in person or online, can also provide a safe space to share experiences and gain insights from others who understand what you’re going through.

Communicate With Your Healthcare Team

Your doctors, nurses, and specialists are there to support you, not just medically but emotionally as well. Don’t hesitate to ask questions, no matter how trivial they may seem.

It’s important to feel comfortable with your healthcare team and to trust them. If something isn’t clear, ask for clarification.

Good communication can help you feel more in control and less anxious about the unknown.

Look After Your Mental Health

Cancer affects more than just the body - it can take a significant toll on your mental health.

Anxiety, depression, and mood swings are common, but they don’t have to be endured in silence.

Consider talking to a mental health professional, such as a cancer psychologist, who specialise in helping people cope with cancer.

Therapy, meditation, and mindfulness practices can also help manage stress and improve your overall wellbeing.

Some people also benefit from medication developed for depression (known as antidepressants) – you can raise this with your GP.

Focus on What You Can Control

A cancer diagnosis can make life feel chaotic and out of control. While there are many things that are beyond your control, focusing on what you can control can help ground you.

This could be organising your schedule, maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in gentle exercise, or even creating a relaxing bedtime routine.

These small acts of self-care can provide a sense of stability and normality.

Allow Yourself Time to Adjust

A cancer diagnosis is a profound life event, and adjusting to this new reality takes time. There’s no “right” way to feel or respond.

Be gentle with yourself and recognise that this is a process. It’s okay to take things one day at a time, or even one moment at a time.

Allow yourself the space to adapt at your own pace.

Stay Connected to Your Passions

Cancer may change many aspects of your life, but it doesn’t have to take away the things that bring you joy.

Whether it’s reading, gardening, painting, or spending time with loved ones, stay connected to your passions.

These activities can provide comfort, distraction, and a reminder that life is still full of meaningful moments.

Prepare for the Ups and Downs

The road ahead may have its ups and downs. There will be good days and challenging ones.

Try to celebrate the small victories and be compassionate with yourself on the tougher days.

Remember, it’s okay to not be okay all the time.

Remember You’re Not Alone

Above all, remember that you are not alone in this journey. Many have walked this path before you and have come out the other side stronger and more resilient.

There are countless resources, organisations, and professionals dedicated to supporting you every step of the way.

Facing a cancer diagnosis is undeniably tough, but with the right support, information, and care, you can navigate this journey with resilience and hope.

Take one step at a time and remember that you don’t have to face your cancer alone.