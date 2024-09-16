It was part of £500 million of spending cuts announced on September 3, including £116 million from health to plug significant financial gaps.

However, Laura Mahon, deputy chief executive of Alcohol Focus Scotland, said the vital opportunity to address the link between alcohol and mental health could be lost as a result.

The Mental Welfare Commission estimates that substances like alcohol and drugs were a factor in between 48% and 56% of all suicides between 2008 and 2018 in Scotland.

Ms Mahon told the Herald the link was on an “upwards trajectory” since the pandemic, adding she was “really worried” about the cuts.

She said: “The clear signal is that savings have to be made but that’s at a time when we’re saying ‘but we’re in crisis here’.

“We’re already not able to meet the demand of people who need support at the moment, so thinking about cutting that back even further is really, really worrying.

“An emergency situation requires an emergency response.”

The charity is calling for the Scottish Government to tackle the link with a tailored approach amid concern a focus on schemes ministers deem essential – like residential rehab and detox facilities – may see hundreds slip under the net with many not recognising they need support for substances.

“For people who have recurring mental health and alcohol issues, accessing those residential rehabs or inpatient detox can be even more challenging because they’ve got two co-occurring health issues happening at the same time and there is obviously a lot of stigma associated with both substance use and separately mental health.

“If you’re struggling with both of those things at the same time, then you are experiencing a much higher level of stigma than maybe someone who is just dealing with one or the other.

“We need tailored support for people with those co-occurring conditions and that’s really not available.”

It follows the publication of alcohol deaths in 2023, with 1,277 recorded in Scotland, up from 1,276 from the previous year.

Meanwhile, probable suicide deaths increased by 4% last year, hitting 792.

Scottish Labour's Dame Jackie Baillie. (Image: Newsquest) Ms Mahon warned continued consumption, if not tackled, could lead to increases in subsequent years, adding: “It’s not just deaths but all of the mental health challenges that comes along with increased alcohol consumption.

“It’s not looking good. We are on an upwards trajectory of harm and there has to be action to stop it.”

Announcing the cuts, the Finance Secretary acknowledged the “profound effect” it would have on the ability to deliver services.

Prior to the cuts, the Scottish Government had already halted “non-essential” services.

Scottish Labour's health spokeswoman Dame Jackie Baillie said: “Successive cuts to drug and alcohol treatment facilities by the SNP have created a perfect storm.

“It is simply wrong that those suffering from both substance dependence and mental health issues are being failed.

“We need a joined-up approach to ensure that no-one who needs help goes without.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “These comments from Alcohol Focus Scotland make clear the extra complexities that people who are dealing with twin crises have to navigate.

"Budgets for both alcohol and drug services and for mental health services have been stretched incredibly thin under this SNP government. Tens of thousands of people have waited too long for the treatment they desperately need."

Meanwhile, Nigel Fogarty of male mental health charity Brothers in Arms warned the already constrained budgets could be “diluted” further with many organisations competing for funding.

He said: “The Scottish Government needs to look at bit more at exactly where that money is being spent in the first place and be smarter about its allocations.

“We’re in a time of constrained budgets so we have to cut our cloth accordingly.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said supporting mental health through prevention, early intervention and delivery of services was a “priority”.

She said: “Support in communities is key, that’s why, since 2021, we have invested £66 million in community mental and wellbeing projects for adults, with more than 4,800 grants made to local projects.

“Following the UK Chancellor's July statement, the Scottish Government continues to face the most challenging financial situation since devolution.

“The Scottish Government and NHS Boards continue to support spend in excess of £1.3 billion for mental health, enabling record numbers of staff to provide more varied support and services to a larger number of people than ever before and maintain our commitment to mental health.”

On suicide prevention, the Scottish Government said the third year of its Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund had awarded 1,515 grants to community projects with 376 initiatives focused on suicide prevention.