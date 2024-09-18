Wardens who face "daily conflict, anger and abuse" are de-stressing with sun salutations, downward dogs and Shavasana life contemplation in the grand surrounds of the City Chambers.



Parking wardens are 'calmer' after council-funded yoga classes (Image: miszaqq) The council started offering staff classes run by The Kali Collection Glasgow Yoga Studio in 2018.

Their former manager, Kenny Costello, hoped introducing his team to "time out on a yoga mat" would ‘take them away from the anger and rage’ he says they are met with every day.

The 67-year-old said: “During my time as a manager for parking enforcement I saw the range of services on offer for GCC workers based at Glasgow City Chambers such as mindfulness classes.

"It made me think of the parking attendants.

"I felt it was a shame because they are walking the streets for up to 10 to 12 hours per day facing a huge amount of conflict, anger and abuse on a daily basis - all they’re trying to do is keep the streets flowing.

Former warden manager Kenny Costello is now a yoga convert (Image: StoryShop)

“I thought negotiating a way for staff to come into the City Chambers on their lunch break to access services like mindfulness classes, or indeed yoga, could take them away from that anger and rage for just an hour or so.”

Retiree Kenny got the ball rolling and in 2018 was introduced to The Kali Collective Glasgow Yoga Studio who were willing to provide classes.

Attendees said they experienced physical and mental benefits after just a couple of classes.

"After each class they would put their uniforms back on and get back out into the city centre feeling more upbeat and positive," said Mr Costello.

"Poses like the sun salutations and lunches are great for your hips, with all the walking the attendants do, yoga has been great for them physically as well.

Yoga has reduced absences among parking wardens employed by Glasgow City Council (Image: Martini archive)

"The team ended up happier and fitter which in the long run I’m sure would have prevented absences - it’s a win-win situation.”

In-person classes went online when the Covid-19 pandemic hit Glasgow. Since then wardens have kept up their hobby either online or in-person.

But before that initial parking attendants’ block got underway Kevin went along to The Kali Collective himself to try it out as, ‘they were running a deal’ at the time.

The bargain, as well as curiosity on behalf of his colleagues, however, weren’t his only motivations.

While serving as a police officer in the early nineties, Kevin suffered a fractured spine.

He added: “In the years that followed I suffered from sciatic-type pain periodically and I went to regular physiotherapy sessions but I would still often find myself walking with my back bent at a 45-degree angle without even realising.

"This went on for a long time as the incident was in 1992. Funnily enough, when I would be at physio appointments, they would tell me that some of the methods they used were stolen from yoga, but I never used to think yoga was for me.”

It took 26 years for Kevin to enter a yoga studio and he was hesitant ahead of his first class with The Kali Collective.

“I had no equipment, no mat and just no clue,” he added.

“I went along wearing football shorts and a band t-shirt. I did think, ‘Am I making a mistake here?’”

Six years later, Kevin is one of The Kali Collective’s longest-standing attendees.

He said: “I feel like I can twist myself like a pretzel and now I can do the aerial classes where you are elevated off the ground wrapped in silk. I love it.

"It’s helped me so much. I’ve not had sciatic-type pain in the six years I’ve been doing yoga. I cannot recommend The Kali Collective enough - you really are part of a community.”

The community was launched by The Kali Collective’s founder, Steph Wall who moved to Scotland from Canada In 2015.

The yogi saw a gap in the market for Vinyasa, a term used to describe continuous or dynamic movements between yoga poses, in Glasgow.

Her team of 10 offer 40 classes per week at The Axium Building in the city’s Washington Street but also run remote sessions, retreats and other activities such as pilates cold water dips.

She said: “People are curious about engaging with yoga on a deeper level – they’re not just coming in to stretch.

"We champion diversity – it doesn’t matter what you look like or where you come from, as long as you’re curious, you’re welcome at Kali Collective.”