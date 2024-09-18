Nurses and healthcare staff have voted 'overwhelmingly' to accept a new pay offer from NHS Scotland.
Members of the Unite union were balloted on a 5.5% increase, backdated to April 1 of this year, which will mean a new hourly rate of £12.71 and a minimum uplift of £1,278 for the lowest paid workers.
Members voted by 93% to accept the offer, which the union said was the "best negotiable" in the current financial climate.
As well as nurses, Unite members in NHS Scotland include workers in estates, porters, the ambulance service, medical equipment management, scientists and theatre roles.
Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Unite’s thousands of members working in NHS Scotland have overwhelmingly backed a good pay offer which has been successfully negotiated by their union.
“Unite will always stand up for better jobs, pay and conditions in the health service because NHS Scotland workers should be rewarded for their outstanding work and professionalism.”
James O’Connell, Unite lead negotiator for the health sector said: “Unite has secured an inflation beating pay increase for our NHS Scotland membership. We believe the offer was the best negotiable under the present public financial circumstances, and it will provide a significant boost to take-home pay.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here