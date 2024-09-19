Two long-term friends from Moray have launched their “functional mushrooms” brand into Tesco.
Erik Lang and Smith Feeney are supplying 250 Tesco stores across the UK with five products from their Love Mushrooms brand. The products are also being stocked on the supermarket’s website.
The entrepreneurs say research shows that functional mushrooms “can help with concentration, stress, anxiety, energy and immunity”.
They have their own organic mushroom farm and laboratory on Marcassie Farm in Forres, near Cairngorms National Park.
Read more: What lies behind the plunge in profits at Celtic?
They use ultrasonic assisted extraction, which they say “is the most efficient extraction method and preserves the natural compounds to ensure high-purity and stronger extracts”.
Love Mushrooms offers a variety of “affordable” tinctures and capsules. The range includes Reishi, Cordyceps and Lion’s Mane, which the entrepreneurs say are all celebrated for their potential health benefits.
Read more: Scottish Government income tax policy reality at odds with hysteria
Each product is available for £9.90 and they are on a “permanent three-for-two promotion with a Tesco Clubcard”, Love Mushrooms noted.
Mr Lang, who is 38 and was born in France, has been growing mushrooms for more than 10 years and has worked on organic farms and as a sous chef in restaurants around the world.
Read more: Major shift in Scottish property market since independence referendum
He said: “Our dream is to make the highest-quality functional mushroom tinctures and capsules available to people at a price that isn’t a barrier, instead of them being seen as a luxury product.
“We’re excited to be stocked all over the country in Tesco, as well as online, and to be on a permanent Clubcard deal. It means we can bring functional mushrooms to the mainstream.”
Mr Feeney, who is also 38 and has a background in the charity sector, first met Mr Lang while they were both working on a Spanish ecological community project in 2014.
He said: “We’re both fascinated by the benefits of mushrooms and how closely they’re connected to our wellbeing and holistic health. Research has shown that humans share 50% of our DNA with mushrooms.
“Like Erik, I’ve been growing lots of different varieties of mushrooms for years wherever I’ve been living in the world and have done a lot of research into their amazing health benefits. Mushrooms and fungi have for centuries been sustenance for those who know how to harvest and use them.”
Mr Feeney added: “When we found Marcassie Farm, we knew it was the perfect place to start our business. It’s a peaceful place, and a real close-knit community, which champions innovation and creativity as well as promoting heritage crafts, food-growing and artisan production.
"We started making our tinctures and people really loved them, so we knew we had a good business idea. We’re very proud to be listed in Tesco and our goal is to keep growing the brand while remaining rooted in our community and our values. We’d love to make Love Mushrooms an international brand.”
Tesco said: “We’re delighted to be stocking Love Mushrooms capsules and tinctures in our stores across the UK. They are on offer to our Clubcard customers on a permanent three-for-two deal, giving people a high quality and affordable everyday British product.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here