Scotland’s public health minister has warned people who break new laws creating buffer zones around abortion clinics that they face “significant” fines.
Legislation creating protected zones of 200 metres around abortion services comes into force on Tuesday September 24.
The Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill, designed to protect women from harassment, was passed in June.
Police Scotland will be responsible for enforcing the legislation and those who break the law can be fined up to £10,000 under summary court procedure or fined an unlimited amount under solemn procedure for more serious cases.
Jenni Minto, minister for public health and women’s health, said: “It is absolutely unacceptable for women to face any unwanted influence, distress or alarm when accessing abortion services.
“With the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Act coming into force this week I hope women hear the Scottish Government’s clear message that we will protect their access to healthcare.
“I thank Gillian Mackay for her vital work in progressing the Act and I am incredibly grateful to all the women and staff and others who contributed to the process."
“The Act is not an attempt to restrict freedom of speech or the right to religious expression, but to safeguard public health and protect the right of women to access healthcare without obstruction.
“Individuals who break Safe Access Zone law can now face significant fines, with enforcement being carried out by Police Scotland.”
The legislation, banning any protests or vigils in the buffer zones, was overwhelmingly backed by MSPs, with only one voting against it.
Green MSP Gillian Mackay’s Member’s Bill was supported by campaign group Back Off Scotland and the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, and BPAS said it was “delighted” when it was passed.
The zones will be in force at 30 health facilities around the country.
