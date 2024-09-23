Two young siblings have been celebrated by the Scottish Ambulance Service after their quick reactions saved their mum’s life.
Donna Liddle suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Aberdeen but her children - nine-year-old Arianna and 11-year-old Oliver - contacted the ambulance service immediately.
After finding her mum unresponsive, Arianna called 999 while Oliver put her into the recovery position. They spoke to a call handler who helped them while several ambulance staff were then dispatched with the first resource arriving within six minutes of the phone call being made.
Oliver spoke to the ambulance staff while Arianna raced across the road to a neighbour’s house to get help because she was turning blue and not breathing at all, and they started giving CPR before the emergency services then arrived to take over.
Donna believes her kids saved her life when the incident took place on June 3 this year and she’s now aiming to raise £10,000 NHS Grampian Charity’s Cardiology Fund.
Oliver and Arianna were presented with certificates and SAS teddies for their bravery when they visited Aberdeen Ambulance Station recently to meet some of the staff who attended.
The included newly-qualified paramedic Monica Hurley, Gregor McIntosh from the Emergency Medical Retrieval Service (EMRS) North team, technician John McCook, James McAulay who operated a rapid response vehicle and Dr David Connor, a consultant in pre-hospital medicine with EMRS North.
Donna, of Aberdeen, said: “My husband and I are extremely proud of our children. Without a shadow of doubt, they saved my life. They were faced with a traumatic situation a lot of adults would struggle with.
“I was at home alone with my two children – my husband was in London with work. We were about to leave for school, I was brushing my teeth, and my daughter came to look for me finding me on the floor unresponsive.
“She screamed for her brother to come and help. Arianna called 999 whilst Oliver tried to put me into the recovery position.
“Oliver also spoke to the call handler whilst my daughter ran across the road to get our neighbours. She felt immediate help was needed as I had turned blue and not breathing. My neighbours started giving me CPR before the emergency services arrived.”
Donna spent 15 nights in hospital after falling ill and needed three defibrillation shocks to restart her heart.
Read More:
-
'They kept me sane': Spina bifida patient 'on the breadline' until charity stepped in
-
Bowing out gracefully: mountain man David Whalley on living with dying
-
Barbara Windsor widower says star starved herself in final months to end Alzheimer's
But her recovery is now going well having been fitted with an ICD and she’s grateful her kids and the ambulance staff who responded were able to work so quickly.
She added: “My recovery is going well. I had an ICD (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator) implanted; this amazing technology should work to pace my heart out of a fatal arrhythmia if it occurs again and if this fails it will give a shock similar to that of a defibrillator.
“The survival statistics of a cardiac arrest are low, and I feel very grateful to be here to tell the tale. We cannot believe the kindness and compassion the SAS staff demonstrated. The kids are delighted with the certificates.”
One of the paramedics, Monica, said: “We’re so pleased to see Donna has made such a good recovery. The brave actions of her children saved her life that day – early intervention is critical in Out of Hospital Cardiac Arrests. It was wonderful to see Donna and her children again. I felt emotional myself when they were getting their certificates.
“The children really did remain so calm throughout the whole incident. I’ll never forget the hug I got from the children after we got her heart beating back to a sustainable rhythm and we could tell them their mum is in a stable condition thanks to the help of the trauma team. We wish her all the best in her recovery and fundraising.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel