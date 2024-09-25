Thousands of deaths a year in the UK could be prevented if uptake of a new vaccine against the respiratory virus RSV reaches 70%, according to Scottish researchers.
A study published today in the journal Age and Ageing also estimates that coverage of at least 70% would reduce pressure on the NHS by avoiding around 36,000 GP consultations, 4,600 hospitalisations, and 1000 admissions to intensive care.
The research, by teams based at Aberdeen University and the Centre for Virus Research at Glasgow University, found the vaccines to be 86% effective in preventing RSV-related lower respiratory tract infections in the first year following vaccination.
RSV - or Respiratory Syncytial Virus - is a common seasonal respiratory virus that can cause cold-like symptoms. It is usually most prevalent in the winter.
In most people it will cause only mild illness, but can cause more severe complications such as bronchiolitis or pneumonia in infants and elderly people.
Scotland began its RSV vaccine rollout in August this year, offering the jags for the first time to adults aged 75 to 79 and pregnant women, to protect newborns.
While the danger of serious lung infections in very young infants is well established, there is growing evidence that RSV cause serious chest infections in the elderly population contributing to an estimated 8000 deaths and 175,000 GP interventions every year in the UK.
The researchers said there should be a particular focus on maximising uptake among the older population, but warn that "vaccine fatigue" and "vaccine hesitancy" exacerbated by repeated rounds of Covid boosters could deter some eligible individuals from taking up the offer.
Professor Roy Soiza, a consultant geriatrician and honorary chair at Aberdeen University led the review into the evidence on the safety and effectiveness of vaccines against RSV in older and frailer individuals.
He said: “The NHS is badly stretched, so efforts to reduce the healthcare burden from avoidable communicable diseases such as RSV infection are highly desirable.
"Although some sections of social media are often dominated by anti-vaccine messages, it is important that reliable public health messages cut through the noise.
“Our review found that the vaccines are safe and effective and we are calling on healthcare professionals and carers to encourage those invited to receive the vaccine to take up the opportunity.
“There is evidence of effectiveness in preventing RSV-related lower respiratory tract infections of around 86% in the first year after vaccination.
“Trials have been conducted in people aged over 60 years of age, including those with underlying medical conditions, but the number of volunteers aged 80 or over was too small to be certain of the extent of benefit.
"Nevertheless, we saw in the Covid pandemic that the effectiveness of vaccines in trials of younger and healthier people was replicated in those who were much frailer and older.
“We therefore urge those with an interest in the care of older people to encourage those eligible and invited to have the new vaccine to take it.”
Dr Sam Ghebrehewet, head of immunisation and vaccination at Public Health Scotland, said the new RSV vaccination programme is a "significant step forward" for population health.
He added: "In recent years, we’ve seen an increase in those aged 75 years and over being hospitalised for RSV.
"That’s why we’re asking all those who are eligible for the RSV vaccine to take up the offer to protect themselves against the more serious complications of an RSV infection.”
Antonia Ho, a professor of infectious diseases at the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, who collaborated on the research, urged eligible adults to attend their vaccination appointments.
She added: “The availability of the first effective RSV vaccines in the UK is really exciting.
"Along with existing influenza and covid-19 vaccines, they will allow us to protect vulnerable groups from serious lung infections, and reduce the enormous pressures faced by the NHS in the winter months."
