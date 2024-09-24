Between April 1 and June 30 of this year, new figures released by Public Health Scotland show the 31-day standard was met for the first time since the same period last year, with 95.5% receiving treatment in the target time, up from 94.1% the previous quarter.

But while the 62-day standard improved slightly, the 73.2% of patients receiving treatment within the target time remained well below the aim of the Scottish Government.

Read More:

The figure increased from 70.5% the previous quarter.

Health Secretary Neil Gray welcomed the improvement, but recognised more was needed.

“It is positive that we have met the 31-day standard, ensuring that patients receive prompt treatment when they need it most.

“This is a testament to the hard work of our NHS staff, who continue to deliver high-quality care under increasing pressure.

“However, we recognise that more needs to be done to improve performance against the 62-day standard, particularly in high-volume cancer pathways like urology and colorectal.

“We are tackling these challenges head-on by investing in our cancer services and working with NHS boards to drive improvements.”

He added: “We’re treating more patients with cancer on time within both standards compared to 10 years ago.

“Despite this, there will always be instances where some patients wait longer depending on their health, complexity of disease and agreed treatment plan.”

But one of the country’s leading cancer charities urged the Government to take action to improve waiting times.

Dr Sorcha Hume, the public affairs manager for Scotland at Cancer Research UK, said issues were caused by “years of chronic workforce shortages and a lack of specialist equipment”.

“It’s an unacceptable situation for patients left worrying that they have a disease that could progress if left untreated,” she added.

“It’s crucial the Scottish Government takes urgent action with the implementation of its cancer strategy.

“Steps must be taken to ensure services are fit for now and the future.”

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “Cutting cancer waiting times should be Neil Gray’s top priority.

“He should start by adopting our bold plans to speed up the delivery of early cancer diagnostic centres.”

Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman Dame Jackie Baillie said: “Early diagnosis and treatment is crucial so it is nothing short of a national scandal that the SNP has not met its 62-day cancer treatment standard in over a decade.

“Fantastic NHS staff are working tirelessly to deliver the standard of treatment patients deserve, but long waits are putting lives on the line.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton urged Mr Gray to “wake up to the crisis in our NHS”.

“He may be content to bury his head in the sand but that is not good enough for the thousands of patients being failed by this Government’s mismanagement of our health service,” he said.