The Scottish Government has said it is "committed to protecting planned care" in the NHS this winter through initiatives to "maximise" capacity.
The Health and Social Care Winter Preparedness Plan for 2024/25 includes a pledge to "maximise capacity and capability to meet demand" as one of four key priorities for the NHS over the coming months.
The report notes that in recent years health boards "sometimes have had to take the difficult decision to step down planned care in order to deliver emergency treatment".
READ MORE:
- Did Programme for Government hold any answers for health and social care?
- Are National Treatment Centres making a difference to NHS waiting lists?
- How did NHS England cut its waiting list backlogs?
- Scotland and England: Behind the NHS waiting list divide
It adds: "Given the impact this has had on waiting lists, and on patients themselves, we are committed to protecting planned care throughout this winter.
"Long waits are regrettable, but we are determined to provide health boards with the support necessary to drive improvements and will continue to target resources to reduce waiting times, particularly for those waiting longest for treatment."
It comes after the latest waiting lists statistics for Scotland revealed there were more than 155,000 people waiting for inpatient or day case procedures by the end of June this year, including some 17,000 who had been waiting over 18 months.
Elective activity in Scotland remains around 13% lower than it was pre-Covid.
While National Treatment Centres in Fife and Highland are helping to significantly increase the number of operations carried out in those regions, construction on the majority of NTCs is currently paused due to curbs on capital spending.
In contrast, NHS England is already exceeding pre-Covid levels of activity thanks in part to its network of 108 surgical hubs - 90 set up since the pandemic - which are a mixture of standalone units, similar to the NTC model, as well as segregated and "ring-fenced" hubs based within acute hospitals but which have their own dedicated beds, staff, and theatre space.
They mostly operate six days a week.
In addition, NHS England refers more patients to the private sector for treatment.
In its winter plan, the Scottish Government said it would "maximise theatre capacity including National Treatment Centres through expanded sessions in evenings and weekends" and "protect planned care through maximising the use of day surgery units including increasing the proportion of procedures converted to day case surgery".
It added that it would "strive to protect cancer care with a focus on continuing to prioritise new urgent suspicion of cancer patients and protect theatres for cancer operating".
Addressing the Scottish Parliament as the winter plan was published, Health Secretary Neil Gray said that "prevention and early intervention" to stop people ending up in hospital would also be a priority.
The winter plan, agreed jointly by the Scottish Government and Cosla and published earlier than usual, will also see a record number of NHS 24 call handlers deployed alongside the annual winter vaccination programme, including immunisations against RSV for the first time to reduce hospitalisations and deaths from the virus among the elderly and young infants.
It also promises to improve discharge planning for patients admitted to acute or community hospitals, maintaining established care at home packages, and a Government-led delayed discharge response team to directly support health boards in need of assistance.
Mr Gray said: “As winter approaches, the NHS will see surges in demand across all health, social care and social work services.
"Our joint-plan Winter Plan with Cosla is just one part of a wider programme of work to respond to heightened demand.
“A record number of NHS 24 call handlers will be available this winter to direct people to the most appropriate care, helping reduce unnecessary A&E attendances.
"We will continue our work to reduce delayed discharge in hospitals with an increased focus on effective discharge planning and protecting care at home packages.
"We will also ensure planned care capacity is protected as much as possible in the face of winter pressure so patients are seen as quickly as possible.
“We are prioritising frontline services with over £14.2 billion investment in our boards this year - an almost 3% real terms uplift – and also investing £2 billion in social care services."
Cosla's health and social care spokesman, Councillor Paul Kelly, said local authorities and health and social care partnerships (HSCPs) are "working hard to plan and deliver the essential health and social care services our communities rely on every day" but this was becoming "increasingly challenging".
READ MORE:
- Lifestyle medicine: Is this 'common sense' approach what the NHS needs?
- Thousands of Scots with heart conditions missing out on support to get active again
- Barbara Windsor widower says star 'refused to eat' in care home to end Alzheimer's battle
Mr Kelly said this was why Cosla had worked with the Scottish Government to draw up this year's winter plan.
He added: "Local Government plays a key role in supporting people to experience better wellbeing and better outcomes, so it was only right that this plan reflects the whole system of integrated health and social care, from acute and primary care to social work, our care homes, community settings, and our partners across the sector."
Dr Sandesh Gulhane, a GP in Glasgow and the Scottish Conservative health spokesman, said Scotland's NHS is in "permanent crisis mode".
He added: “The plan outlined by Neil Gray today will do little to alleviate growing fears among my frontline colleagues and suffering patients that the health service faces total collapse this winter.
“This statement might be full of warm words but Neil Gray has continued in the vein as his predecessors by failing to outline a real vision to support our NHS through its toughest months.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here