Ministers are being told to “admit defeat” and accept plans to set up a National Care Service are “doomed” after local authority leaders pulled their support for the legislation for it.
Council chiefs in the local government body Cosla confirmed on Friday they would no longer back the Scottish Government on its flagship Bill.
With councils playing a key role in providing care services across Scotland, the decision is a blow for the government.
Ministers had put forward plans for a National Care Service in the wake of the Covid pandemic, with the move seen as being key to reform in the social care system.
But Cosla had complained earlier this week that changes proposed by ministers to the legislation needed to set up the National Care Service would have the “cumulative effect of eroding local decision-making and the role of local government within social services”.
The trade unions Unison and GMB Scotland had already urged the Scottish Government to withdraw its plans, saying the proposed new National Care Service fails to address issues with pay and conditions in the sector.
health and social care spokesperson Paul Kelly said: “Local government cannot support the amended National Care Service Bill brought forward by Scottish Government.”Cosla
While he said councils had been committed to working with the government on the plans, he added that “unfortunately the revised legislation does not effectively represent that partnership”.
Mr Kelly added: “Local government is committed to continuing our engagement with key areas of reform which can deliver improved outcomes for people, unpaid carers and our workforce.
“We cannot, however, offer our support for the legislation brought forward at this stage.”
He continued: “It is important that the views of people accessing, working in and planning frontline support services are listened to, both with regards to the NCS legislation and also the improvements needed to overcome the sustained financial and workforce pressures being experienced across Scotland.”
READ MORE:
- Quarter of unpaid carers in Scotland are living in poverty
- NHS Scotland nurses agree to new backdated pay increase
- NHS is not in crisis, Scottish Health Secretary says
Scottish Conservative health spokesperson Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “Now that council leaders have pulled their support, SNP ministers must finally accept that the game is up for their botched National Care Service plan.”
Dr Gulhane added: “Virtually every major stakeholder is opposed to this Bill, so the SNP must admit defeat, rather than continuing to throw good money after bad on this doomed and unaffordable project.”
He continued: “The Scottish Conservatives recognised from day one that creating a centralised, bureaucratic system to oversee care provision across Scotland was unwise, as well as eye-wateringly expensive.
“But, typically, the SNP ploughed ahead regardless – and now the chickens have come home to roost.
“They should now divert every penny allocated to this flawed scheme towards our cash-strapped councils, who are far better equipped to assess care needs in their area than nationalist ministers.”
Labour health spokesperson Dame Jackie Baillie said that the “significant intervention” from Cosla “underlines the flaws in this botched SNP plan”.
She added: “Scottish Labour will not sign a blank cheque for SNP incompetence that could expose the public purse to eye-watering costs – that is why we voted against this flawed Bill at stage one.
“It now seems that many of the key stakeholders believe that the legislation is so flawed it should not proceed.”
The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel