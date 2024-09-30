Campaigners opposed to introducing assisted dying in Scotland say changing the law would “give rise to profound injustices”.
The Better Way group has also raised concerns that Liam McArthur’s member’s Bill could allow sufferers of the eating disorder anorexia and even some disabled people to request an assisted death.
The group made the claims in its submission to MSPs on Holyrood’s Health Committee – who are due to scrutinise the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill before it is voted on by the Scottish Parliament as a whole.
It will be the third time Holyrood has voted on the issue, with two previous bids to change the law having failed.
Read More:
-
-
Minister Lorna Slater backs assisted dying for Scotland - but calls for calm debate
-
Neil Mackay: For pity's sake, let's debate assisted dying with respect and decency
Mr McArthur, the Liberal Democrat MSP behind the legislation, is hopeful that this time MSPs will be more supportive.
But opponents of his Bill fear the impact on the elderly and the disabled, with Better Way warning it its submission that “allowing this practice in Scotland would give rise to profound injustices”.
The group said these would “affect disabled Scots, Scots facing poverty, Scots who are isolated and lonely, and many others”, adding: “No amount of legal drafting can rule out Scottish citizens choosing to end their lives because they lack sufficient support to go on living.
“This, in itself, should prevent a change in the law.”
Better Way warned changing the law could “undermine palliative care for all Scots”, adding psychiatrists have raised fears of a “harmful shift in our societal response to suicide”.
While Mr McArthur has said his Bill will “give terminally ill, mentally competent adults the option to control the manner and timing of their death”, Better Way said the definition of a terminal illness in the legislation is “very broad”.
It warned defining such an illness as being an “advanced, progressive condition that a patient is unable to recover from, which is expected to cause their premature death” means that as it stands, “patients suffering from anorexia, and some disabilities” could be eligible.
Better Way also said there is “confusion” over whether someone with dementia will be eligible for an assisted death under Mr McArthur’s proposals.
The group’s submission noted: “On one hand, dementia is a progressive, incurable condition that causes a person to die prematurely. This should make people with the condition eligible.
“On the other hand, it is intended that persons with a mental disorder should be excluded. This contradiction is not addressed.”
Better Way spokesman Dr Miro Griffiths said: “Proponents of this legislation say it addresses unresolved issues identified in previous Bills and provides suitable safeguards. We reject these claims.
“Assisted dying is inherently, and unavoidably, unsafe. There is no way to rule out abuses and mistakes, coercion, and people dying through pressures arising in society, such as their experience of loneliness, poverty and other forms of inequality.
“Supporting Liam McArthur’s legislation will open the door to irreversible unjust deaths. There is a better path forwards for Scotland.”
Mr McArthur has insisted “safety is woven into the fabric” of the legislation.
Speaking earlier this month about the Bill, he said: “It will introduce practical measures that make end-of-life care safer and fairer for all. It is based on evidence and grounded in compassion.
“Safety is woven into the fabric of the Bill with measures to assess eligibility, protect against coercion, ensure rigorous medical oversight and robustly monitor every part of the process.”
Mr McArthur added that “harrowing testimonies” from some of those who responded to consultation on the legislation shows “what we have right now does not work to keep dying people, their families and other vulnerable people safe”.
He pledged he will make “the case for greater choice and compassion” to MSPs on the Health Committee when it undertakes its scrutiny of the Bill.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel