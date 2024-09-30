The minimum price of alcohol (MUP) in Scotland has risen by 30 per cent from today  - putting up the cost of drinks in bars and supermarkets. 

Scottish Government Ministers say the policy has helped cut alcohol-related deaths, as well as lower the rate of related hospital admissions.  

Scotland was the first country in the world to set a minimum price at which alcoholic drinks can be sold when the policy was introduced in May 2018. 

Today’s rise – from 50p per unit to 65p – is the first time MUP has increased and has been put in place to keep in line with inflations.  

Here’s how prices will change from today: 

  • Prices on alcoholic drinks will rise across the board from today.  
  • This will mean a typical bottle of whisky will go from £14 to £18.20 
  • A can of beer costing £1 will increase to £1.30 
  • A bottle of cider priced at £2.50 will go up to £3.25 
  • A bottle of red wine currently costing £6 will now be £7.80 
  • And a bottle of vodka will rise from £13.13 to £17.06. ​

Ministers believe the policy will curb problem drinking Ministers believe the policy will curb problem drinking (Image: PA)

Why was MUP introduced?  

MUP is not a tax to generate income for the government. Instead it aims it to reduce the availability of cheap alcohol in shops by setting a minimum price. 

Before it was introduced, super strength cider (7.5%) was sold in two litres bottles for as little as £1.99. 

After the legislation was introduced that same two litre bottle could not be sold for less than £7.50. Under the new 65p minimum unit price it will now be £9.75. 

A Public Health Scotland study published in June last year found the MUP scheme had helped to reduce alcohol-related health inequalities. 

Based on comparisons with England, it estimated there were 13.4% fewer deaths related to alcohol than would have happened without the policy, as well as 4.1% fewer hospital admissions. 

However, the number of people in Scotland whose death was caused by alcohol remains at a high level, with the figures for 2023 showing the largest number of deaths in 15 years. 

READ MORE: 

What has the Scottish Government said?  

The increase in the MUP was announced in February. 

Speaking this morning, Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “Research commended by internationally renowned public health experts estimated that our world-leading policy has saved hundreds of lives, likely averted hundreds of alcohol-attributable hospital admissions and contributed to reducing health inequalities.” 

He added that there are “several hundred people with low income in Scotland who are alive today as a result of this policy”. 

He continued: “However, the Scottish Government is determined to do all it can to reduce alcohol-related harm and as part of that, I am working to ensure people with problematic alcohol use receive the same quality of care and support as those dealing with problematic drugs use. 

“We have also made a record £112 million available to alcohol and drug partnerships to deliver or commission treatment and support services locally, as well as investing £100 million in residential rehabilitation. 

“I have also asked that Public Health Scotland is commissioned to review evidence and options for reducing exposure to alcohol marketing.” 

 

 