Scotland was the first country in the world to set a minimum price at which alcoholic drinks can be sold when the policy was introduced in May 2018.

Today’s rise – from 50p per unit to 65p – is the first time MUP has increased and has been put in place to keep in line with inflations.

Here’s how prices will change from today:

Prices on alcoholic drinks will rise across the board from today.

This will mean a typical bottle of whisky will go from £14 to £18.20

A can of beer costing £1 will increase to £1.30

A bottle of cider priced at £2.50 will go up to £3.25

A bottle of red wine currently costing £6 will now be £7.80

And a bottle of vodka will rise from £13.13 to £17.06. ​

Why was MUP introduced?

MUP is not a tax to generate income for the government. Instead it aims it to reduce the availability of cheap alcohol in shops by setting a minimum price.

Before it was introduced, super strength cider (7.5%) was sold in two litres bottles for as little as £1.99.

After the legislation was introduced that same two litre bottle could not be sold for less than £7.50. Under the new 65p minimum unit price it will now be £9.75.

A Public Health Scotland study published in June last year found the MUP scheme had helped to reduce alcohol-related health inequalities.

Based on comparisons with England, it estimated there were 13.4% fewer deaths related to alcohol than would have happened without the policy, as well as 4.1% fewer hospital admissions.

However, the number of people in Scotland whose death was caused by alcohol remains at a high level, with the figures for 2023 showing the largest number of deaths in 15 years.

What has the Scottish Government said?

The increase in the MUP was announced in February.

Speaking this morning, Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “Research commended by internationally renowned public health experts estimated that our world-leading policy has saved hundreds of lives, likely averted hundreds of alcohol-attributable hospital admissions and contributed to reducing health inequalities.”

He added that there are “several hundred people with low income in Scotland who are alive today as a result of this policy”.

He continued: “However, the Scottish Government is determined to do all it can to reduce alcohol-related harm and as part of that, I am working to ensure people with problematic alcohol use receive the same quality of care and support as those dealing with problematic drugs use.

“We have also made a record £112 million available to alcohol and drug partnerships to deliver or commission treatment and support services locally, as well as investing £100 million in residential rehabilitation.

“I have also asked that Public Health Scotland is commissioned to review evidence and options for reducing exposure to alcohol marketing.”