The minimum price of a unit of alcohol in Scotland has risen from 50p to 65p from today.
Ministers and health groups say the move will cut deaths and alcohol-related harm, but it has been criticised in some quarters for its impact on family budgets, already hit-hard by the cost of living crisis.
First introduced in 2018, minimum unit pricing (MUP) has now increased by 30 per cent to account for inflation.
This will add 30p onto the price of a £1 can of beer – but £4 onto a bottle of spirits currently costing £14.
We want to know — should MUP have been increased?
Vote now in our online poll:
Here’s how prices will change from today:
- Prices on alcoholic drinks will rise across the board from today.
- This will mean a typical bottle of whisky will go from £14 to £18.20
- A can of beer costing £1 will increase to £1.30
- A bottle of cider priced at £2.50 will go up to £3.25
- A bottle of red wine currently costing £6 will now be £7.80
- And a bottle of vodka will rise from £13.13 to £17.06.
Campaigners have called for the policy to go further; Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (Shaap) and Alcohol Focus Scotland (AFS) said that while minimum unit pricing (MUP) had been a success, it needed to be uprated annually to prevent “cheaper alcohol that causes the most harm” becoming more affordable over time.
Alison Douglas, chief executive of Alcohol Focus Scotland, welcomed the increase as a “necessary step to ensure this lifesaving policy remains effective”.
READ MORE:
- Older 'Boomer' Scots dying from alcohol at record levels
- GMB in furious clash with medics over 'huge' Minimum Unit Pricing hike
- New 65p minimum unit price for alcohol in force from today
- Explained — How much will MUP increase alcoholic drinks in Scotland?
She continued: “They now need to ensure the price is automatically uprated by inflation going forward, otherwise the positive effects will once again be eroded over time.
“AFS is also calling for an alcohol harm prevention levy on alcohol retailers, which the Fraser of Allander Institute estimated could raise as much as £57 million a year to invest in alcohol treatment services.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel