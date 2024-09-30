First introduced in 2018, minimum unit pricing (MUP) has now increased by 30 per cent to account for inflation.

This will add 30p onto the price of a £1 can of beer – but £4 onto a bottle of spirits currently costing £14.

Here’s how prices will change from today:

This will mean a typical bottle of whisky will go from £14 to £18.20

A can of beer costing £1 will increase to £1.30

A bottle of cider priced at £2.50 will go up to £3.25

A bottle of red wine currently costing £6 will now be £7.80

And a bottle of vodka will rise from £13.13 to £17.06. ​

Campaigners have called for the policy to go further; Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (Shaap) and Alcohol Focus Scotland (AFS) said that while minimum unit pricing (MUP) had been a success, it needed to be uprated annually to prevent “cheaper alcohol that causes the most harm” becoming more affordable over time.

Alison Douglas, chief executive of Alcohol Focus Scotland, welcomed the increase as a “necessary step to ensure this lifesaving policy remains effective”.

She continued: “They now need to ensure the price is automatically uprated by inflation going forward, otherwise the positive effects will once again be eroded over time.

“AFS is also calling for an alcohol harm prevention levy on alcohol retailers, which the Fraser of Allander Institute estimated could raise as much as £57 million a year to invest in alcohol treatment services.”