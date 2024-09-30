They will be led by experienced yoga instructor and community activity worker Tamas Danyi-Nagy who moved to Scotland from Hungary nine years ago, and the classes are carefully tailored to meet the needs of visually impaired participants.

They use clear verbal instructions and guided movements and the sessions focus on gentle exercises that promote relaxation, strength and mobility.

Tamas, who now lives in Musselburgh, believes they will be a huge help to people’s mental health and revealed all exercises are done seated.

He said: “These are Scotland’s only yoga classes designed specifically for blind and partially sighted people. All exercises are done seated and adapted to suit those with vision impairments.

Read More:

“The sessions are great for mental health and help ease the stress of living with sight loss. The classes are calming, social, and beneficial for mobility. Just because someone has vision impairment or mobility challenges doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy yoga.”

Tamas is a volunteer befriender for Sight Scotland and believes yoga is for everyone no matter what their age or physical ability is.

The classes – which take place at Portobello Library every Friday between 12pm and 1pm - he puts on include a range of movements such as shoulder, arm, neck, back and legs but also focus on eye exercises that reduce tension and improve people’s peripheral vision.

Mediation and breathing techniques are also a key part of each session and help participants relax and reduce stress.

He continued: “In the Western world, yoga is often portrayed as young athletes doing complex poses, but that’s only a small part of yoga. My classes focus on slow, controlled movements and mindfulness, which are accessible to all.

“The classes are specially designed for people who are blind or visually impaired, with clear instructions on how to move the body. We focus on slow, controlled movements while seated, helping to strengthen muscles and relieve tension, including around the eyes.

“Meditation and breathing exercises (pranayama) are a key part of the sessions, with mindfulness techniques that anyone can easily use in daily life. If you’d like to feel better in both body and mind, join us at Portobello Library every Friday from 12:00 to 13:00.”

(Image: Sight Scotland)

Shona Black, also from Musselburgh, recently attended her first class and admits she was nervous about it at first but was put at ease as soon as she went and left having thoroughly enjoyed herself and feeling much more relaxed.

She said: “I wasn’t sure how the blind yoga sessions would work, but I really enjoyed it. Tam is a great instructor, and the class was both relaxing and a good workout. It helps ease stress, and it’s a wonderful social experience.

“Making yoga accessible for people with vision impairment is such a great idea, as often people with sight loss can be quite isolated and this can affect their mental health.

“I also take part in all-ability health walks in Musselburgh and Haddington, and an In-Tandem East Lothian group will be launching soon. All these activities are ideal for staying active, socialising, and supporting mental well-being.”

For more details, or to join a class, please contact Sight Scotland on 0800 024 8973 or email tamas.danyinagy@sightscotland.org.uk.