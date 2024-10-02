Public Health Minister Jenni Minto confirmed that the consultation will be published before the end of this year as ministers seek to "address gaps in regulation".

Ms Minto said the Government wants to ensure regulations are "robust and proportionate".

It comes after The Herald's recent Skin Deep series explored how the cosmetic sector had changed in recent decades, and the risks facing consumers from a rise in procedures such as Botox and filler being carried out by unregulated practitioners.



Stuart McMillan MSP has long been campaigning for parity of regulation so that all providers of these treatments are regulated, and for the minimum age of those able to receive such treatments to be raised to 18.



Commenting, Mr McMillan said: “With the growing popularity of medical aesthetic procedures comes a growing need to properly regulate their provision, and it’s welcome that the Scottish Government is recognising this.



“The consultation is a first and very important step in the right direction, ensuring that any regulation is as effective as possible, with a focus on fairness and patient safety.



“I have long argued that the current status quo poses a risk to both those receiving those treatments and our NHS which cannot continue.



“I am pleased to have secured this debate to further discuss this issue and look forward to playing my part in ensuring any new regulations are as effective as possible."

Campaigners and clinicians have been pushing for much tighter restrictions on the sector following a string of high-profile injuries, including the case of a Glasgow woman who was hospitalised with a serious infection following a "liquid" Brazilian butt lift carried out at a weekend pop-up clinic in the conference room of a Glasgow hotel.

The firm which carried out the botched procedure - where filler is injected into the buttocks - has been banned from performing BBLs in the city following an investigation by environmental health officers.

Between April 2017 and 2023/24, the number of regulated independent clinics in Scotland - most of which offer some kind of cosmetic treatment - rose from 200 to 503.

However, it is unclear how many unregulated practitioners - who may have little training and no insurance - are working in the sector as many operate from private homes and advertise via social media.