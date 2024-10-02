SNP MSP Stuart McMillan will today use a Members’ Business Debate in Holyrood to discuss the regulation of non-surgical cosmetic procedures, with a focus on Scottish Government’s “vital progress” on addressing the current gaps in regulation.
Non-healthcare professionals in Scotland who provide treatments like Botox are currently not accountable to any authority and do not have to undergo training.
Last month a public consultation on the regulation of non-surgical cosmetic procedures was announced by the Scottish Government, focussing in particular on the gaps in regulation that currently exist.
Public Health Minister Jenni Minto confirmed that the consultation will be published before the end of this year as ministers seek to "address gaps in regulation".
Ms Minto said the Government wants to ensure regulations are "robust and proportionate".
READ MORE: Scot Govt will launch consultation on cosmetic sector curbs 'before end of year'
It comes after The Herald's recent Skin Deep series explored how the cosmetic sector had changed in recent decades, and the risks facing consumers from a rise in procedures such as Botox and filler being carried out by unregulated practitioners.
Stuart McMillan MSP has long been campaigning for parity of regulation so that all providers of these treatments are regulated, and for the minimum age of those able to receive such treatments to be raised to 18.
Commenting, Mr McMillan said: “With the growing popularity of medical aesthetic procedures comes a growing need to properly regulate their provision, and it’s welcome that the Scottish Government is recognising this.
“The consultation is a first and very important step in the right direction, ensuring that any regulation is as effective as possible, with a focus on fairness and patient safety.
“I have long argued that the current status quo poses a risk to both those receiving those treatments and our NHS which cannot continue.
“I am pleased to have secured this debate to further discuss this issue and look forward to playing my part in ensuring any new regulations are as effective as possible."
Campaigners and clinicians have been pushing for much tighter restrictions on the sector following a string of high-profile injuries, including the case of a Glasgow woman who was hospitalised with a serious infection following a "liquid" Brazilian butt lift carried out at a weekend pop-up clinic in the conference room of a Glasgow hotel.
The firm which carried out the botched procedure - where filler is injected into the buttocks - has been banned from performing BBLs in the city following an investigation by environmental health officers.
Between April 2017 and 2023/24, the number of regulated independent clinics in Scotland - most of which offer some kind of cosmetic treatment - rose from 200 to 503.
However, it is unclear how many unregulated practitioners - who may have little training and no insurance - are working in the sector as many operate from private homes and advertise via social media.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here