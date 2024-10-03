This is an increase from 4.4% in 2011.

The jump was driven by a stark rise in mental health issues among young people.

In 2011, just 2.5% of those aged between 16 and 24 reported such an issue, compared to 15.4% in 2022.

The figure was 5% for those aged 25 to 34 in 2011, rising to 17.5% in the most recent survey.

In all other age groups – except for the 85 and over category which saw a fall in mental health problems – the figure more than doubled.

In each age group, women reported more issues than men, with the biggest gap seen among 16 to 24-year-olds.

Jon Wroth-Smith, the director of census statistics at National Records of Scotland, said: “In 2022 15.4% of people aged 16 to 24 reported having a mental health condition, up from 2.5% in 2011.

“Females in this age group were twice as likely to report having a mental health condition, at 20.4% compared to males at 10.5%.

“There were also increases in older age groups, but the biggest increases were seen in younger groups and it is now more common for younger people to report a mental health condition. This is the reverse of what we saw in 2011.”

Elsewhere, figures were also released on the number of unpaid carers in Scotland, showing a more than 25% increase.

In 2022, 627,700 people in Scotland reported being an unpaid carer, up by 135,500 – 27.5% – in 2011.

The largest number of unpaid carers was seen in the 50-64 age group.

Of those unpaid carers, almost a quarter – 24.3% – spent more than 50 hours a week looking after someone, while 55.9% spent up to 20 hours doing so.