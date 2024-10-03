Sight Scotland and Sight Scotland Veterans are questioning the six-month closure timeline and have warned it will result in longer waiting times and declining patient care, putting the eye health and mental wellbeing of thousands at risk.

Craig Spalding, the chief executive of Sight Scotland, spoke to NHS Lothian’s deputy chief executive Jim Crombie, representatives from Visibility Scotland, RNIB Scotland, Sight Scotland’s policy group and the KEEP campaign as well as MSPs Sue Webber, Miles Briggs and Sarah Boyack to discuss the implications.

Several concerns were raised which included seeking clarity on how NHS Lothian will handle patient reallocations, where they would provide outpatient, inpatient, day care and emergency services, transport options to new locations and access to medication.

Mr Spalding said: “We are extremely concerned that the health and wellbeing of eye patients in Edinburgh and the Lothians is being overlooked once again.

“The temporary closure of the eye hospital raises serious questions about patient care, continuity of services, and access to essential treatments. This building has been deemed unfit for purpose for over a decade, yet NHS Lothian is set to pour millions into patching up a leaky roof, while the entire facility remains a disaster zone.

“This is a significant blow to patients in a region where ophthalmology services are already severely strained. With waiting times at an all-time high, they are now expected to worsen, causing further delays to vital treatments and placing the eye health and mental wellbeing of thousands at serious risk.

“Since the building was declared unfit for purpose in 2014, outpatient waiting times have quadrupled. Now, less than a third of patients are seen within 12 weeks, compared to 90% ten years ago. Patients cannot afford to wait this long for critical treatments, and it's only going to get worse.

“There are so many urgent questions that need to be answered. What resilience plans are in place if some patient reallocations to alternative sites prove unviable? What contingency measures exist if the repairs extend beyond the planned six-month timeframe, will there be increased funding if the £1.8 million allocated for emergency repairs falls short?

“Where will those needing access to emergency eye care go? It is essential NHS Lothian works in partnership with third-sector organisations to support vulnerable patients during this difficult time, as many of them will be severely impacted.

“The recent roundtable made it clear that concerns are widespread, and there's still no comprehensive plan to improve eye care in the capital.

“We must keep pushing NHS Lothian and the Scottish Government for answers, both for immediate solutions and long-term improvements. How many more lives must be disrupted before funding for a new eye hospital is finally secured?”

Speaking on behalf of NHS Lothian, Mr Crombie said: “We are very sorry for the inconvenience this will cause our patients and it is not a decision we have taken lightly.

“Whilst patients and staff are not at risk, the work is essential and the advice we have received from our contractors is that this can be done more speedily and safely if the building is temporarily vacated.

“Patient and staff safety are always our chief consideration. Our teams are working hard to minimise disruption and to ensure patients continue to be seen and treated throughout this period.

“We are really grateful to all of our patients for their patience and understanding.

“I would like to reassure them they do not need to do anything. All affected patients will be being contacted with details of the new location of their appointment.”