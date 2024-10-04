The development of 23 flats available to rent opens on October 28, but already, enquiries have been coming in thick and fast.

“We have taken around 40 notes of interest, and three clients have already signed their agreements, which is fantastic,” explains William Sawers, Director of Northcare Scotland.

“It’s a sign of how much demand there is for this kind of service, and the growing interest in senior living on this kind of scale.

“There is a culture shift, I believe, in the way people think about renting. Previously perhaps, that generation prefer to own their own homes, rather than rent, but it is changing because there are huge benefits.”

The biggest, he explains, is the ‘all-inclusive’ pricing.

“Residents won’t see a bill, other than the single rental bill each month,” he says.

“Heating, lighting – everything is provided. A Continental-style breakfast is served daily in the lounge, and there is a full concierge service too – something similar to what you would find in a luxury hotel.

“It’s about enhancing people’s lives, helping them make the most of every aspect.”

Northcare Residences in Clarkston boast a beautifully-landscaped private garden solely for use

by residents

Northcare Residences has been created by Northcare Scotland, the family-run firm which has been operating care homes across the Central Belt for more than 30 years.

It owns nine homes currently, between Glasgow, Stirling and Edinburgh and a “pipeline of projects” on the way includes plans to build on the success of the Glasgow complex by expanding to Fife and Edinburgh.

“We have considerable experience in supporting senior living,” says William. “Northcare Residences is not a care home, it is an apartment complex designed for the over-55s, who want to downsize, perhaps, for whatever reason – perhaps their family has left home, or they have sadly lost a partner.

“They are still active, still mobile and want to make the move while they are still able to do so.”

William is proud of Northcare’s roots and reputation.“It’s a family business, started 32 years ago and we have always been very passionate about delivering the best service we can.”

The complex comprises 12 one-bedroom and 11 two-bedroom apartments, beautifully designed with exquisite interiors by local firm John Dick & Son.

Floor to ceiling windows fill the apartments with natural light, while clean lines and classic neutral décor make the perfect backdrop for residents’ own, treasured belongings.

All of the flats are open plan, with designer kitchens and appliances, perfect for entertaining friends and family. The attention to detail is impressive, with thoughtful use of space and ample storage ensuring there is a place for everything.

Each apartment has a private terrace – ideal for pre-dinner cocktails with the neighbours – and there is a beautifully-landscaped private garden solely for use by residents.

In addition to the private green space, Northcare Residences also has a one-acre landscaped garden which will be open to the public.

The building includes a beautiful members lounge, open 24/7 for residents’ use; a hair and beauty salon; and a cinema, available for private events for family and friends. There will also be plenty of monthly events arranged for residents, including cheese and wine evenings, live music and yoga classes.

Every detail has been considered, explains William.

“We carry out full due diligence as care home operators and often we travel around the country to see what other companies are doing,” he says.

“This type of service is very new but there are some examples in England which have been very successful. We looked into it and thought it could work in Scotland.”

He adds: “It is the first time we have done anything like this, the first time it has been done to this level anywhere in Scotland. It has been a learning curve for us too, but it is really exciting to be able to bring something new to the industry.”

The stunning location, in one of East Renfrewshire’s most vibrant and attractive communities, is

ideal.

A few miles to the south of Glasgow city centre, it is also within easy reach of Giffnock, Newton Mearns and the surrounding villages and countryside.

Clarkston boasts a busy high street, a thriving restaurant and bar scene, and fantastic attractions on the doorstep, including Greenbank Garden and Rouken Glen Country Park.

“It’s an excellent location, a really attractive place with lots to do and as the complex gated, it is very safe and secure,” says William.

“It is a huge decision to move into a senior living complex - this is a time of big change in someone’s life, so it is important that we make the transition as easy as possible.

“We want to help people relax and enjoy the space and time to get on with living, and take away some of the stress of everyday life.”

To view these stunning apartments, click here