Selinexor, also known as Nexpovio, has been accepted for treating adults with multiple myeloma, a type of cancer that affects the plasma cells in the bone marrow.

It can be used together with bortezomib and dexamethasone for patients who have already received at least one line of treatment or with dexamethasone in those who have already received four lines of treatment.

Pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, has been accepted for the treatment of adults with non-small cell lung cancer who are at high risk of recurrence following surgery and chemotherapy.

Relugolix, also known as Orgovyx, has been accepted for the treatment of adult patients with advanced hormone-sensitive prostate cancer.

Prostate Cancer UK welcomed the decision as a “game changer”.

Amy Rylance, assistant director of health improvement at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “It’s wonderful news that Relugolix has been approved for potentially thousands of men in Scotland with advanced prostate cancer – meaning that the treatment is now accessible across the whole of the UK.

“This drug is a game-changer: not only is it an effective way to keep cancer under control, it makes the treatment experience far more convenient and comfortable.

“A man on Relugolix can take it as a tablet at home, so he doesn’t need to make multiple trips to the clinic, and it’s especially beneficial to men who aren’t able to have injections. What’s more, trials suggest it has a lower risk of heart problems that are sometimes associated with these sorts of treatments.

“Sadly, in Scotland, more than one in three men with prostate cancer are diagnosed when their disease is advanced. Today’s decision is a huge step forward for these men – bringing them a kinder, effective treatment option to keep cancer at bay.”

The SMC also accepted Rezafungin acetate, also known as Rezzayo, for the treatment of adults with invasive candidiasis, a type of life-threatening fungal infection.

Faricimab, also known as Vabysmo, was accepted for the treatment of adult patients with visual impairment due to swelling of the macula, a part of the retina, caused by a blockage in the blood flow in a vein of the retina.

SMC chairman Dr Scott Muir said: “The committee is pleased to be able to accept these new medicines for use by NHS Scotland.

“Selinexor offers an additional treatment option for patients with multiple myeloma, allowing more personalised treatment.

“Pembrolizumab will provide a treatment for people who have had surgery to remove lung cancer but are at a high risk of the cancer coming back.”