This article appears as part of the Inside the NHS newsletter.
The number of nurses and midwives being struck off for misconduct has almost doubled in the past few years, most often for breaches of patient care.
Should we be worried about the profession - or the regulator?
Struck off
In 2023/24, a total of 210 nurses and four midwives were removed from the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) register across the UK following fitness to practise tribunals.
A striking-off order is the most serious sanction that can be levied by the regulator for professional misconduct.
It bans nurses and midwives from working in the UK for at least five years, both in the NHS and private sectors.
MORE INSIDE THE NHS:
- Another winter crisis? Five key markers to compare NHS now and a year ago
- It's a killer - so why are so many patients going undiagnosed, and untreated?
- NHS Grampian is facing an £83m black hole - what can it do about it?
- Are National Treatment Centres making a difference yet to NHS waiting lists?
According to figures disclosed last week following a freedom of information request by Medical Negligence Assist - a 'no-win no-fee' claims firm - the number of nurses and midwives struck off last year is up by 96%, from 109 in 2021/22.
Of the 979 separate allegations upheld last year in striking off cases, the most common - roughly 18% - related to failings in patient care.
Among nurses, these included failing to respond appropriately or quickly enough to patients who were deteriorating, as well as wrongdoing relating to the diagnosis or observation of a patient and issues relating to safeguarding, such as meeting hygiene, nutrition, infection control, or hydration requirements.
There were also cases of nurses being struck off for sleeping on duty, bullying, collusion to cover up information, and theft of drugs from the workplace.
In midwifery, one midwife was struck off for "a lack of basic midwifery skills".
The other cases of involved failures in monitoring, assessment, or to "respond appropriately" when a woman or baby were deteriorating.
'Tiny minority'
There are some 808,000 nurses and midwives registered with the NMC in the UK.
Lesley Maslen, its executive director of professional regulation, has previously stressed that the number of potential misconduct cases they investigate each year represents a "tiny minority" of the nursing and midwifery profession and only the "most serious" will be struck off to protect the public.
However, concerns have been raised that high vacancy rates and bed shortages within the NHS is creating fertile territory for more things to go wrong when it comes to patient care - and for nurses to be blamed.
In 2023, a survey by the Royal College of Nursing found that 60% of its members working in emergency departments feared being struck off as a result of treating patients in "inappropriate" conditions.
'Culture of fear'
Over the past year, the NMC itself has come under scrutiny.
In July, an independent review criticised the regulator as a “hotbed of bullying, racism and toxic behaviour”.
Nazir Afzal, a former chief crown prosecutor who headed the review, said the findings were a "last chance saloon" for the NMC to get its house in order.
READ MORE:
- Hip fracture patients more likely to die if they spend over four hours in A&E
- 'They couldn't find out what was wrong with me - they thought it was cancer'
- ANALYSIS Covid variant XEC, airborne transmission, and a new row over facemasks
The NMC has pledged to clear its backlog of fitness to practise cases by 2025 amid criticism that the delays were resulting in some good nurses being investigated for years over minor issues while bad nurses escape sanctions.
The review found that six nurses died by suicide in the past year while under investigation by the NMC.
Sign up for Inside the NHS and read our health correspondent every week in your inbox.
The review was triggered after a leaked internal report revealed that dozens of NMC staff had complained that they were being given "unachievable" targets but were too scared to own up to errors due to a "culture of fear" within the organisation.
Meanwhile, NHS whistleblowers claimed nurses and midwives accused of serious sexual, physical and racial abuse were returning to wards unchecked because a “deep-seated toxic conduct” within the NMC was leading to failed and biased investigations.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here