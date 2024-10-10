That comes despite social landlords requesting £28.1million from the programme, which helps to pay for things such as stairlifts, wet rooms and wheelchair ramps.

The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations has warned that the cut could leave tenants trapped in unsuitable accommodation, or experiencing prolonged stays in hospital.

Read More:

Figures last week revealed that delayed discharge in Scotland’s NHS had already reached record highs, with an average of 2,000 patients stuck in hospital beds every day in August this year.

SFHA Chief Executive Sally Thomas said: “These short-sighted cuts to grants for aids and adaptations will have devastating consequences for elderly and disabled tenants throughout Scotland.

Sally Thomas

“Our housing emergency now risks trapping patients in hospital and unsuitable accommodation throughout the cold winter months when people trapped in hospital is already at record levels.

“Everyone should have access to a warm, safe, accessible and affordable home that meets their needs, yet these cuts fatally undermine that aspiration for many of Scotland’s most vulnerable tenants whilst heaping further pressure on our NHS.”

Craig Stirrat, Chief Executive of Grampian Housing Association said: “The Association has already itself spent just under £120,000 for adaptations so far this year (2024/25) and it expects this bill to rise to around £240,000 by the end of the year.

“Yet, the association has only been awarded £136,000 from the government adaptions grant, meaning some tough decisions will have to be made.

“While Grampian will likely be able to absorb cheaper alterations, such as the installation of a banister or a grab rail, more expensive works such as stairlifts or hoists might need to be deferred.

“It’s a short-sighted move and there was no pre-warning from the government. The key question is whether the adaptations grant will be reinstated next year.”

Meanwhile Cairn Housing Association, which had requested funding of around £600,000 received just £133,800, which its chief executive said barely covered existing commitments let alone allowed them to respond to their waiting list for adaptations.

Audrey Simpson, Chief Executive of Cairn said: “We are deeply concerned about the recent cuts to the aids and adaptations budget from the Scottish Government. These cuts threaten our ability to provide essential support for vulnerable individuals and families who rely on us to maintain their independence and quality of life.

“Without adequate funding, we risk compromising the accessibility and safety of homes across our communities, which is a fundamental right for everyone.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Following the UK Chancellor's July statement, the Scottish Government faces the most challenging financial situation since devolution and Ministers have had to make tough decisions. Demand for the Registered Social Landlord (RSL) Adaptations programme was very high, due in part to demographics and the increased need for adaptations to support people to live safely and independently at home. This is why we allocated £8.245 million to support RSLs in meeting their responsibilities to deliver housing adaptations for disabled tenants.

“Scottish Government continues to engage with RSLs who we know are working tirelessly to support their disabled tenants to live in accessible homes that enable them to live full and equal lives. This has included some RSLs who have already funded the adaptations that people need to safely access their homes.

“RSLs, as landlords are required to comply with the Equality Act 2010 and other relevant legislation and consider how they may support requests for adaptations over and above those that can be funded from the RSL Adaptations programme. This could potentially include discussions with the Health and Social Care Partnerships which have overall responsibility for adaptation services.”