A water safety charity has released ‘shocking’ new data revealing that seven out of ten babies who drowned the last four years were using bath seats.
The Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) says there is a worrying misconception among parents in the UK that a baby bath seat is a safety device.
A recent survey carried out by the charity in September questioning over a thousand parents with children under 5-years-old, showed that almost three quarters of parents (72%) believe a baby bath seat is designed to keep a baby safe.
Due to the recent revelation, the charity is now emphasising the fact that baby bath seats are not safety devices.
Figures also revealed that 88% of parents have used a baby bath seat, and almost two-thirds (64%) of those with children under one currently do so. RLSS UK is therefore working to increase parents’ understanding of the purpose of baby bath seats to help promote safer bath times for all families.
Matt Croxall, Charity Director at RLSS UK, said: “We find it heart-breaking to learn that child drownings in the bath are continuing to take place – and it is concerning to learn that in many of these instances, there was a bath seat involved. Seeking to shed light on the major misconception that bath seats can be used as a safety device, we want to educate more families to be aware of the risks, so they are able to stay safe.
“Of ten infants that drowned in the bath in the last four years, seven were using a bath seat. Regardless of whether you are using a bath seat during bath time, we always advise parents and carers to keep young children within arm’s reach in water. And if you do need to leave the bathroom at all, take the child with you. Whilst bath seats can provide support for your baby during bath time, bath seats are not a safety device.”
Additional findings in the survey also showed that in the last month, 59% of respondents left their child unattended in the bath, 51% don’t always check the bath has emptied fully after they’ve pulled the plug out, and 70% admitted to checking or using their mobile phone whilst their child is in the bath.
READ MORE:
- Court action and police investigation to continue after Alex Salmond's death
- Police seek potential witness after teenager is hit by car
- 'Education in Scotland is broken' says EIS Fife secretary
More than half of parents (55%) believe that children who are struggling in water usually thrash about and make a lot of noise, 41% believed it’s safe to leave a baby in the bath with an older sibling, as long as it's not for too long, and 39% of parents admitted to not always keeping their child within reach in the bath.
Now, new safety advice is being issued by the RLSS in their new campaign Splash Safety at your Pad, which seeks to raise awareness among parents and carers of young children about the importance of water safety when at home, with a particular focus on bath time.
Matt added: “In response to these tragic findings, we are pleased to introduce our educational Splash Safety at your Pad campaign, which aims to share important water safety messages with families across the UK and Ireland in a fun and engaging way. We hope this campaign has a positive impact on families with young ones and makes all the difference.”
The advice issued is as follows:
- Children should always be within arm’s reach – regardless of using a baby bath seat.
- Get everything you need ready to go before filling the bath – from towels to pyjamas.
- Avoid distractions and leave your phone outside the bathroom.
- Check that the water has fully drained after emptying the water in the bath.
- When not in use, keep the plug and toys out of reach and shut the bathroom door to limit children’s access without a grown-up.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here