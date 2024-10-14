A recent survey carried out by the charity in September questioning over a thousand parents with children under 5-years-old, showed that almost three quarters of parents (72%) believe a baby bath seat is designed to keep a baby safe.

Due to the recent revelation, the charity is now emphasising the fact that baby bath seats are not safety devices.

Figures also revealed that 88% of parents have used a baby bath seat, and almost two-thirds (64%) of those with children under one currently do so. RLSS UK is therefore working to increase parents’ understanding of the purpose of baby bath seats to help promote safer bath times for all families.

Matt Croxall, Charity Director at RLSS UK, said: “We find it heart-breaking to learn that child drownings in the bath are continuing to take place – and it is concerning to learn that in many of these instances, there was a bath seat involved. Seeking to shed light on the major misconception that bath seats can be used as a safety device, we want to educate more families to be aware of the risks, so they are able to stay safe.

“Of ten infants that drowned in the bath in the last four years, seven were using a bath seat. Regardless of whether you are using a bath seat during bath time, we always advise parents and carers to keep young children within arm’s reach in water. And if you do need to leave the bathroom at all, take the child with you. Whilst bath seats can provide support for your baby during bath time, bath seats are not a safety device.”

Additional findings in the survey also showed that in the last month, 59% of respondents left their child unattended in the bath, 51% don’t always check the bath has emptied fully after they’ve pulled the plug out, and 70% admitted to checking or using their mobile phone whilst their child is in the bath.

More than half of parents (55%) believe that children who are struggling in water usually thrash about and make a lot of noise, 41% believed it’s safe to leave a baby in the bath with an older sibling, as long as it's not for too long, and 39% of parents admitted to not always keeping their child within reach in the bath.

Now, new safety advice is being issued by the RLSS in their new campaign Splash Safety at your Pad, which seeks to raise awareness among parents and carers of young children about the importance of water safety when at home, with a particular focus on bath time.

Matt added: “In response to these tragic findings, we are pleased to introduce our educational Splash Safety at your Pad campaign, which aims to share important water safety messages with families across the UK and Ireland in a fun and engaging way. We hope this campaign has a positive impact on families with young ones and makes all the difference.”

The advice issued is as follows: