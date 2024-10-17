Tomorrow [October 18] is World Menopause Day.
Awareness has increased in recent years as a result of high-profile women such as Davina McCall and Kirsty Wark fronting television programmes about it and calling for better help on the NHS for symptoms.
Here is a round up of the most common questions about the menopause.
What is the menopause?
Menopause means that a woman's menstrual cycle has stopped for good. This is usually defined as the point at which she has gone for 12 consecutive months without a period.
It is a natural part of ageing, marking the end of a woman's reproductive years.
It is caused when the ovaries cease producing reproductive oestrogen and progesterone, but can also be triggered artificially as a result of medical or surgical treatments.
When does it happen?
The average age for the menopause in the UK is 51, and for most women it will occur at some point between 45 and 55.
One in 100 women will experience "premature" menopause, before the age of 40.
There is also a transitional period, known as the perimenopause, when women will experience menopause-like symptoms before periods have stopped.
Perimenopause can last anything from a few months to 10 years, but average duration is about four years.
What are the symptoms?
Signs of the perimenopause can include periods becoming more irregular as well as lighter or heavier flow in the run-up to stopping completely.
Both during menopause and perimenopause, women may experience 'hot flashes' - sudden feelings of heat, sweating, palpitations and flushing affecting the face, neck, and chest - as well as symptoms including: night sweats; difficulty sleeping; mood swings; brain fog; joint pain; weight gain; reduced sex drive; urinary tract infections; headaches and migraines; skin becoming oilier or drier, including adult acne; vaginal dryness; pain during sex.
Does everyone get symptoms?
No. Around 85% of women report having menopause symptoms of varying degrees, but others transition without any discomfort.
According to the British Menopause Society, around 25% of women describe the experience as "severe and debilitating".
Can it be treated?
The most common treatment for menopause symptoms is hormone replacement therapy (HRT).
This can be administered via tablets, skin patches, gels and implants to boost oestrogen levels, but it is not suitable for everyone.
For example, people with breast cancer are usually advised not to take HRT.
Some lifestyle changes, such as avoiding alcohol and caffeine, can also help.
Specific medications, such as clonidine, is also available on prescription to reduce hot flashes and night sweats.
Are there risks?
HRT carries benefits as well as risks. Taking HRT can help to prevent osteoporosis, especially if periods stop before the age of 45. Combined with exercise, it can also help to keep muscles stronger.
There is evidence that HRT slightly increases the risk of breast cancer (approximately five extra cases for every 1,000 women who take 'combined' oestrogen-and-progestogen HRT for five years).
It is common to take combined HRT for two to five years, after which women can try stopping to check whether menopause symptoms have reduced.
In tablet form, HRT is also associated with a small increase risk of blood clots and stroke, but this is not the case when taken in the form of patches, sprays or gels.
