Whisky effluent is a by-product of distillation that MiAlgae uses to grow microalgae, the original source of Omega-3s. Growing global demand for these essential nutrients is said to be contributing to unsustainable overfishing, with 16 million tonnes of wild-caught oceanic fish annually.

Eden Mill is completing work on its new distillery near St Andrews (Image: Chris Scott)

MiAlgae's circular solution eliminates the need for fish, creating stable and sustainable supplies. The process operates at scale and is said to be cost effective, ensuring affordability.

Eden Mill will install an effluent storage tank at its distillery as it progresses towards completion of its new "brand home" located seven minutes from St Andrews. Due to re-commence distillation in early 2025, Eden Mill will open its doors to visitors from the spring.

“We are delighted to announce our long-term partnership with MiAlgae, making use of their advanced biotechnology to create sustainable Omega-3 from our distillery’s effluent waste," chief executive Rennie Donaldson said. "Sustainability is a hugely important part of our distillery plans, and for our business as a whole, so the team are excited to see a by-product given an environmentally friendly second-use.”

MiAlgae was recently recognised as a finalist for the prestigious Earthshot Prize founded by Prince William to find "the most innovative solutions to the world’s greatest environmental challenges’"

The company is gearing up for industrial scale production of its NaturAlgae after securing £14 million in an oversubscribed Series A funding round earlier this year. New venture capital investors included SWEN Blue Ocean, Clay Capital and Rabo Ventures while existing investors Equity Gap, Old College Capital, Social Investment Scotland (SIS) Ventures, Ananke Ventures, Ascension Ventures and Scottish Enterprise followed their money with fresh investment.

“By partnering with Eden Mill, we will use nutrients from their distillery by-products to grow our eco-friendly Omega-3-rich microalgae," Mr Martin said.

"We’ll also upcycle the effluent to clean water. Their shared commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission to advance biotechnology for good.”

Eden Mill will distil both gin and single malt Scotch whisky in its new distillery, which will also feature a retail space and cafe, as well as a bar on the top floor looking over the Eden Estuary.

Earlier this year the independent distiller opened The Eden Mills Experience in Edinburgh, an interactive mixology class at the Heads and Tails Gin Bar in the capital's West End. This offers the opportunity to explore Eden Mill's gin and shisky expressions through a range of cocktails.