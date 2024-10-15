Waiting times at Scotland’s emergency departments are at the worst levels since April, new figures have shown, as Scottish Labour said they should be a “wake-up call” to the Government.
Statistics published by Public Health Scotland show 62.7% of people were seen within four hours in the week to October 6 – a sharp drop from 65.3% the previous week and the lowest since the week of April 7.
A Scottish Government target aims to ensure 95% of attendances are seen within four hours.
In the same week, 1,649 people waited longer than 12 hours in A&E – up from 1,271 the week before.
Some 3,536 people waited more than eight hours, compared to 3,079 the previous week.
A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “Although we have the best performing core A&E departments in the UK, performance is not good enough and we are working closely with NHS Boards to help support a reduction in long waits.
“Services continue to face sustained pressure and this is not unique to Scotland – with similar challenges being felt right across the UK.
“Through our winter plan, a record number of NHS 24 call handlers will be available this year to direct people to the most appropriate care, helping reduce unnecessary A&E attendances.
“We are also working to address delayed discharge in hospitals with an increased focus on effective discharge planning.
“This year’s Scottish Budget provides more than £19.5 billion for health and social care and an extra £500 million for frontline boards.”
Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said the figures must act as a “wake-up call” for the Scottish Government, which she claimed was “dangerously complacent”.
“Winter hasn’t even begun and already A&E is at breaking point, with thousands of people every single week facing life-threatening waits,” she said.
“NHS staff are doing everything they can to keep patients safe, but they too are being let down by the SNP.
“Scotland’s NHS is heading for a catastrophe this winter if the SNP does not get a grip on this crisis.
“We need urgent action to address the underlying issues piling pressure on overstretched hospitals – from tackling delayed discharge to supporting staff to driving down waiting lists.”
Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane described the figures as “atrocious” and showed a “real risk” of the NHS collapsing this winter.
He said: “After 17 years of nationalist incompetence, A&E waiting times have dropped to their worst level in six months, with well over a third of patients waiting over four hours to be seen.
“Despite the best efforts of hardworking NHS staff, SNP ministers’ dreadful workforce planning and lack of a clear strategy means A&E services are totally overwhelmed and unable to meet the demand from patients.
“Unlike the career politicians at Holyrood, I have worked as a doctor for almost two decades and I know first-hand the pressure my colleagues are under.
“Unless Neil Gray acts now, there is a real risk of our NHS collapsing this winter. He should start by backing our common-sense plans and bold vision for a modern, efficient, and local health service.”
In recent years, A&E waiting times have worsened during the winter and the Royal College of Emergency Medicine has claimed this year is likely to be worse than last.
