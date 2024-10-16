Popular British DJ Jude Jules will headline a mental health music festival at Stirling’s Alberts Halls next month.
The gig is aiming to raise vital funds for Back Onside, which is based in Sitrling, and is dedicated to improving mental health through education, support and inclusion with projects across the country.
The event will last for 10 hours and offers people who attend a full day of entertainment, with Judge Jules to be joined by Clyde 1’s George Bowie and Cassi as well as Drums n Roses, Dionne Hickey, Till Death Do Us Party and BBC Young Traditional Musician of the Year finalist Amy Papiransky.
The event will also have a special showcase of local talent and the event to help mental health will hold special significance for Drums n Roses, who recently lost a very close friend to the band.
Craig Munro said: “This event is our way of honouring our friend and supporting mental health awareness in our community.”
And in a special video message recorded ahead of the event, Judge Jules said: “Back Onside is an incredible charity doing vital work to support mental health and those facing tough life challenges.
“I’m honoured to be a part of everything, so get ready for a night of amazing music, good vibes and most importantly, a chance to come together for an important cause.
“Let’s raise the roof and raise awareness for mental health.”
The event will take place on Sunday, November 3 and will start at 12pm, with tickets priced at £19.50 for standing and £15 for seated.
Libby Emmerson, Founder & CEO of Back Onside, also expressed her excitement and believes it will be of the best days of the year.
She said: “Back Onside LIVE promises to be one of the most memorable days of the year.
“We’re thrilled to welcome an amazing lineup of performers who are coming together to support our cause and raise essential funds for our mental health initiatives.
“All funds raised by this event will stay within the local area, directly funding counselling services for individuals on our waiting list, ensuring that more people can access the support they need promptly.”
