More than two thirds of older adults in Scotland eligible for a new one-off vaccine against RSV have been immunised since the rollout began in August.
Public Health Scotland (PHS) said that 68.4% of the eligible population of over-75s have received the jag to protect against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
It is the first time that a vaccine has been available for RSV, which causes cold-like symptoms in most people but can lead to much more serious complications such as pneumonia in the elderly and in young infants.
Between August 1 and October 13, a total of 202,288 RSV vaccine doses were administered on the NHS in Scotland to adults aged 75 to 79, or due to turn 75 by July 31 next year.
In clinical studies, the Arexvy vaccine against RSV provided good protection against disease for at least two years, although researchers expect that future data will show even longer-lasting protection.
In the meantime, it is being offered as a one-off single dose on the NHS.
Last winter was the worst RSV season in at least six years, with around 4,500 RSV-related hospital admissions in NHS Scotland over the four months from October to January.
RSV typically peaks in the earlier months of the winter season. PHS said current surveillance for respiratory infections shows a "slight increase" in laboratory confirmed cases, although hospitalisations remain stable and are "lower than they were at the same time point in the last three years".
Previous modelling by scientists at Glasgow and Aberdeen universities estimated that vaccination at least 75% of eligible over-65s UK-wide would prevent around 3000 deaths and many more hospitalisations and GP appointments.
The winter vaccination programmes against RSV, Covid, and flu are ongoing.
A separate analysis also newly published by PHS looked at how well the Covid vaccines protected against severe illness and death during last winter.
Using data from the Scottish Morbidity Record between September 4 2023 and August 25 2024, the report found that vaccination provided an average of around 60% protection against hospitalisation for up to two months post-vaccination, although this waned to around 23% after six months.
For mortality, the analysis found that the Covid vaccines provided 80% protection against death from the disease between 14-60 days post vaccination, falling to 57% by 120-180 days.
The evaluation is based on adults aged 65 and over who were eligible for vaccination, although future reports will assess vaccine efficiency in other risk groups such as frontline health and care staff.
It comes as PHS reports that the Covid variant XEC - an offshoot of the Omicron lineage - accounted for more than 10% of cases circulating in Scotland in the latest genomic sampling.
XEC was designated as a "variant under monitoring" by WHO in September 2024 due to an observed growth advantage - meaning it can spread more easily - although there is currently nothing to indicate it causes more severe illness.
