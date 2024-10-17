The British Dental Association Scotland has demanded the system here is overhauled and brought into the 21st century.
The call for reform comes after research showed that six Scottish council areas are now ‘dental deserts’ with no practices able to take on new adult NHS patients within the next three months.
It also found that just one in four practices across the country are capable of taking on new NHS patients within the same time frame.
A new low margin/high volume model NHS dentists work to was rolled out in November 2023 with 66 percent off dentists saying the system was an improvement on the previous one, but nine out of 10 of them said more needed done too.
Only 22 percent said the new system enabled a move to a preventative model of care, while only seven percent believed it would enhance access for NHS patients.
Even less, at five percent, thought it would support a reduction in oral health inequality.
David McColl, Chair of the British Dental Association’s Scottish Dental Practice Committee said: “The Scottish Government delivered needed reform, but we have been clear this can’t be the end of the road.
“The simple facts are many patients are unable to access NHS care, while practices have vacancies they can’t fill. It two sides of the same coin.
“Scotland needs a 21st century service in which dentists would choose to build a career. Ready to shift the focus from treatment to prevention.”
The Scottish Government have been contacted for comment.
