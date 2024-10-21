A first-of-its-kind accessible nature project in Scotland has been shortlisted for a national award.
An NHS Tayside project to create the country’s first accessible nature prescription resources for adults with a learning disability has been named as a finalist in the RSPB Nature of Scotland Awards 2024.
The ‘Prescribing Nature’ project was led by the Tayside learning disability occupational therapy service and brought together staff and patients from Craigmill Skills Centre at Strathmartine Centre and the Dundee community learning disability occupational therapy service.
In collaboration with RSPB Scotland, they developed a series of accessible, text-light seasonal resources, including visual aids like pictorial nature checklists and a nature-based wellbeing guide for staff.
The group was delighted to hear the project has now been shortlisted for the RSPB Nature of Scotland Awards 2024 in the Health and Wellbeing category.
The innovative project combined healthcare and nature to enhance patients’ physical and mental wellbeing through tailored activities and experiences that promote mindfulness and happiness. The resources are filled with clients' own words and experiences, showcasing their connection and commitment to nature.
Lorna Strachan, Occupational therapy team lead, said: “Central to our approach was co-production, collaborating with patients and healthcare professionals from the outset.
"Together we developed resources that resonate with the unique needs and preferences of people with learning disabilities, fostering a sense of ownership and empowerment.
“Our commitment to inclusivity supported the diverse learning styles and communication needs of people with learning disabilities, and the process has empowered individuals to take ownership of their own health.”
Feedback from participants highlighted the project's positive impact, with many individuals valuing the meaningful engagement with nature. The reciprocity between the health of humans and nature was a key factor, with the wellbeing of participants being enhanced by caring for nature and vice versa.
Astrid Smith, head occupational therapist, added: “By making connections with the natural world, the participants experienced improved mental and physical health. Being involved in nature-based activities stimulated their mental functions and creativity, leading to personal growth and improved confidence.
“Socially, the project helped participants make meaningful connections with others, with shared interests helping to combat loneliness and promoting a sense of community and environmental responsibility.”
The RSPB Nature of Scotland Awards recognise individuals and organisations making a difference across local communities, schools, and businesses to support Scotland’s wildlife and natural environment.
The winners will be announced at a celebratory event in Edinburgh on November 28.
