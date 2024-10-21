Work at a site in the Blar Mhor area near Caol was due to begin this year, with an aim to have the £160 million hospital completed in 2028.

Belford Hospital was built in 1965 (Image: Newsquest)

However, the community was dealt a further blow after the Scottish Government announced in February that it was pausing funding for new-build hospital infrastructure projects citing Westminster cuts for the decision.

The government has been reviewing its capital programme to establish which projects will be funded.

Highland SNP MSP and Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes will also attend Wednesday's ministerial visit.

Highland MSP Kate Forbes taking part in this year's protest march (Image: From public) Members of the Belford Action team - David Sedgwick, Michael Foxley, John Hutchison, Patricia Jordan and John Gillespie - have stressed the need to continue the planning and design work for the new Belford saying any further delay will result in increased costs.

It is the busiest of the six rural general hospitals in the Highlands and Islands and is the only one that has not been renewed in the past 40 years.

READ MORE:

Built in 1965, is has around 10,000 admissions a year - many are in relation to mountaineering and “adventure” accidents.

Belford's former head surgeon, David Sedgwick, says he was told when he was appointed in 1992 that it would be rebuilt within 10 years.

He said: "He (Neil Gray) will see a committed staff providing the best possible service but in a building that is now not fit for purpose and has been described as such for 30 years.

"The A&E department is too small for the large number of patients treated, there is only one operating theatre, no MRI scanner and inadequate parking.

"The planning for the new build has reached an advanced stage - one more push will enable us to be ready to build as soon as the necessary funds are allocated."

The community say the imminent closure of Moss Park Care Home in Caol, near Fort William, by HC-One will put additional pressure on the hospital.

Angus MacDonald, Lib Dem MP for Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire said: "Lochaber desperately needs a replacement for the Belford - this has been needed for 25 years. Patients are in corridors.

"The land is available and plans well progressed by NHS Highland.

"In addition we need a 60 bed care home with staff accommodation. Both of these could have been funded with the cost over-run on the two CalMac ferries.

"There are hopes that Neil Gray will come bearing good news on Wednesday."

The new plans show the hospital will double surgical capacity with two operating theatres.

When the contractor Balfour Beatty was announced, NHS Highland has said the new hospital will be” a very accessible and easy place to use”.

A protest to demand funding for the rebuild saw around 700 people take to the streets for Fort William in March.