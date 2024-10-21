Health Secretary Neil Gray will meet with campaigners leading the charge to replace a crumbling hospital in the UK's 'outdoor capital'.
A replacement for the 60-year-old Belford in Fort William was first suggested in the 1990s.
Work at a site in the Blar Mhor area near Caol was due to begin this year, with an aim to have the £160 million hospital completed in 2028.
However, the community was dealt a further blow after the Scottish Government announced in February that it was pausing funding for new-build hospital infrastructure projects citing Westminster cuts for the decision.
The government has been reviewing its capital programme to establish which projects will be funded.
Highland SNP MSP and Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes will also attend Wednesday's ministerial visit.
Members of the Belford Action team - David Sedgwick, Michael Foxley, John Hutchison, Patricia Jordan and John Gillespie - have stressed the need to continue the planning and design work for the new Belford saying any further delay will result in increased costs.
It is the busiest of the six rural general hospitals in the Highlands and Islands and is the only one that has not been renewed in the past 40 years.
READ MORE:
- Catherine Salmond: 'Our Highland series draws to a close but our commitment does not'
- Detailed plans revealed for new hospital in UK's 'outdoor capital'
- Councils 'flat out refusing' to apply Scot Gov's 'gold standard' right-to-buy laws
Built in 1965, is has around 10,000 admissions a year - many are in relation to mountaineering and “adventure” accidents.
Belford's former head surgeon, David Sedgwick, says he was told when he was appointed in 1992 that it would be rebuilt within 10 years.
He said: "He (Neil Gray) will see a committed staff providing the best possible service but in a building that is now not fit for purpose and has been described as such for 30 years.
"The A&E department is too small for the large number of patients treated, there is only one operating theatre, no MRI scanner and inadequate parking.
"The planning for the new build has reached an advanced stage - one more push will enable us to be ready to build as soon as the necessary funds are allocated."
The community say the imminent closure of Moss Park Care Home in Caol, near Fort William, by HC-One will put additional pressure on the hospital.
Angus MacDonald, Lib Dem MP for Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire said: "Lochaber desperately needs a replacement for the Belford - this has been needed for 25 years. Patients are in corridors.
"The land is available and plans well progressed by NHS Highland.
"In addition we need a 60 bed care home with staff accommodation. Both of these could have been funded with the cost over-run on the two CalMac ferries.
"There are hopes that Neil Gray will come bearing good news on Wednesday."
The new plans show the hospital will double surgical capacity with two operating theatres.
When the contractor Balfour Beatty was announced, NHS Highland has said the new hospital will be” a very accessible and easy place to use”.
A protest to demand funding for the rebuild saw around 700 people take to the streets for Fort William in March.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here