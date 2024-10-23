The Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow has become the first in the UK and Ireland to have a 'gamer-in-residence' for patients to play video games with.
Steven Mair, 26, will aim to provide kids with a way to relax, reduce potential feelings of isolation and boredom, and offer a distraction during their stay on the wards.
He also plans to organise gaming-themed events in the hospital, such as a launch day celebration for EA Sports FC 25 (the successor the popular FIFA franchise) and continue to fundraise for new gaming equipment in the hospital.
The new role, fully funded by the Scottish games industry, community organisations and gaming fundraisers comes after recent medical studies demonstrated a link between playing video games and reduced feelings of anxiety in the hospital, with some even suggesting video games could reduce pain.
Last year the Games For the Weans campaign by Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity raised more than £100,000 to buy adapted gaming equipment, consoles and video games as well as setting up the Play Team.
Catherine Reid, mother of seven-year-old Jace, said: “Children in Jace’s ward can have long stays and intense treatment plans. This can include physical pain and a lot of new emotions. Often, parents can feel helpless at times. For my son Jace in particular, he is an experienced gamer. His blood disorder prevented him from going outside or starting school.
“When the gamer-in-residence came round to play Mario on the Nintendo, he immediately lit up and smiled. It was an instant energy boost for him mentally and physically. In reality, I think often what kids want is some quality time and gaming with new friends.”
Kirsten Watson, CEO of the Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity said: "Thank you to everyone across the gaming community for supporting this unique initiative to help young patients from across the country game in hospital.
"Not only will your support fund more consoles and games for the children’s hospital, but it now also means Scotland’s young patients will always have a Player Two.”
Kate Ludlow, Spec Ops at Devolver Digital, said: “We are proud to support Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity in their efforts to offer their young patients the adventures, escapism, and fun that video games provide. We look forward to continuing support for their Games for the Weans programme.”
As well as the £100,000 raised by the Games of the Weans campaign, which included £48,500 worth of gifts in kind from Neonhive and SPARCK, and fundraising activities like the Dundee Kiltwalk, charity streaming and the first ever Scottish Games Sale on Steam, the service received $12,000 from American charity Child's Play which will be spent on replacing outdated Xbox 360 and Playstation 3 consoles.
Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity is seeking new gamers and streamers to fundraise for children in hospital. The money raised will help young patients in Glasgow game during their stay on the wards.
Mr Mair can be contacted at steven.mair@gchc.scot for more information.
