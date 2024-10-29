Nearly half of people living with asthma (47%) surveyed by the charity in Scotland said poor air quality, including smoke, made their symptoms worse and almost seven in ten people surveyed (69%) said cold air triggered their condition.

With asthma affecting more than 368,000 people in Scotland, this means 'thousands' could be at risk of a life-threatening asthma attack on or around November 5, when people have bonfire displays and set off fireworks.

Nearly forty percent (37%) of people in Scotland with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) who were surveyed also said air pollution including smoke was an issue for them and almost seven in ten (69%) people surveyed said cold air was a trigger.

READ MORE:

Asthma deaths in Scotland reach highest level since 1992

Schools campaign to challenge the concept of ‘mild’ asthma

There are currently 140,000 people in Scotland living with COPD - an umbrella term for a group of lung conditions, which cause breathing difficulties and symptoms such as chest tightness, a persistent cough, and wheezing and many more thousand are living undiagnosed.

In total, 2 in 5 (41%) of people with any type of lung condition, including bronchiolitis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, said they were affected by poor air quality including smoke 67% by cold air.



Breathing in smoke and chemicals from bonfires and fireworks can be dangerous for those with lung conditions like asthma and COPD, because they can irritate airways and worsen symptoms such as breathlessness, coughing and wheezing. This can lead to a potentially life-threatening asthma attack or COPD flare up.

The most recent NHS Scotland data shows that there were 8,086 admissions to hospital for emergency care in Scotland for people with respiratory issues in last November, an increase of over 930 admissions from the previous month of October.

Asthma + Lung UK Scotland is now urging people who may be vulnerable to take extra precautions during Bonfire Night celebrations next week.

Joseph Carter, Head of Asthma + Lung UK Scotland, said: “Bonfire displays and fireworks can be fun, but they can be dangerous if you have a lung condition, especially when coupled with other triggers such as cold air. Smoke fumes and chemicals from bonfires and fireworks can linger in the air for several hours if there is no wind to blow the pollution away. This can cause asthma attacks or lead to a flare up for those with other lung conditions like COPD.

“A drop in temperatures leading to cold air can also make symptoms worse, meaning that next week people with lung conditions could face a dangerous combination of smoke and cold air.

“If you have a lung condition, the best thing you can do is take your medicines as prescribed, especially your preventer inhaler if you have one, as this builds up protection in the airways. If the smoke from fireworks, bonfires or cold air have brought on your symptoms before, it may be best to stay indoors and enjoy the display from a window.

“However, if you are planning on going to a display, make sure you stand well back from bonfires and fireworks, and check what direction the wind is blowing in so you can avoid the smoke. If you use a reliever inhaler, keep it with you so you can use it quickly to relieve symptoms if they do come on. And make sure the people you are with know what to do if your symptoms get worse. If you’re celebrating in cold weather, you can try wearing a mask or loosely wrapping a scarf around your nose and mouth to warm up the cold air.”