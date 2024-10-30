This article appears as part of the Inside the NHS newsletter.
Winter is the toughest time for the NHS. Cold weather drives people indoors, creating optimum conditions for respiratory viruses to spread.
Icy roads and pavements mean more slips, trips, and broken bones.
Sickness absence among staff goes up exactly when hospital occupancy is at its highest, leaving A&E departments gridlocked and ambulances stacking outside.
For many hospitals, this is a year-round occurrence - but it is still at its worst in winter.
MORE INSIDE THE NHS:
- Do we need to give doctors a bigger say on tackling waiting lists?
- 'Tripledemic' warning: Is Covid still a big problem for the NHS?
- What's happened to Scotland's stroke care targets?
- Valve disease is a killer - so why do so many patients go undiagnosed and untreated?
How bad was 2023/24?
According to the latest report from the National Records of Scotland, there were 1,796 excess deaths in December 2023 to March 2024 compared to the non-winter periods either side.
In total, there were 21,983 deaths registered - 10% fewer than the previous winter, which had been the deadliest in 30 years.
A quick look at A&E statistics suggests that capacity was most stretched during the first week of January since this was the only time all winter that performance against the four-hour target dipped below 60%.
In that week alone, 2,260 people spent over 12 hours in A&E (for comparison, just 146 patients did so during the first week of January in 2019).
Health boards are getting used to a new normal.
In its winter planning documents published ahead of its board meeting on October 29, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) noted that recent winters "have had a larger impact on mortuary services than at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic with indications that this will be the new norm".
It added: "We will ensure the provision of some additional mortuary capacity to deliver the increased requirements during winter 24/25."
Winter planning
Budget pressures are making it more difficult than ever for health boards to create the 'surge capacity' - that is, extra beds - needed to cope with winter.
In its board papers, NHS Lothian notes that "financial limitations" are "making it impossible to action additional interim care beds in the system" to get more patients out of hospital when ready, and "impossible to action additional NHS capacity" to keep planned procedures going as demand from unscheduled care goes up.
In NHS GGC - Scotland's largest health board - the winter preparedness plan proposes opening an extra 48 beds for use between January and March 2025.
This alone will eat up a "significant proportion" of the £2.58m allocated to its winter plan.
READ MORE:
- Life expectancy, living to 150, and the people choosing cryogenic freezing
- Scot Govt 'has lost its way' in tackling public health harms, say campaigners
- Can this 'gamechanger' transform how we predict - and prevent - disease?
Some existing initiatives are helping to free up beds.
The OPAT service - whereby patients requiring intravenous antibiotics can be treated as outpatients - is freeing up some 50 beds a week, and GGC is looking to expand this into its Clyde and North divisions.
Yet this sits against the "circa 300 people delayed on any given day over the last 20 months" and the 135 care homes in GGC region under "significant pressures, with occupancy levels exceeding 95%".
Nonetheless, the Scottish Government - which has repeatedly promised to drive down waiting lists - has asked health boards to prioritise the protection of planned care this winter so that fewer operations are cancelled.
GGC says it will "focus on increasing the separation of elective and unscheduled care"
A certain number of beds will be set aside at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Gartnavel General and the Victoria Ambulatory Care hospital "to support elective activity over the winter period" for orthopaedics and general surgery.
Sign up for Inside the NHS and read our health correspondent every week in your inbox.
At the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, beds "will be protected to allow urgent, complex and cancer patients to be treated and ensure planned care beds are not utilised for boarders" - that is, patients being relocated from other areas of the hospital.
Meanwhile, some plastic surgery beds at Glasgow Royal Infirmary will be set aside for urgent cancer surgeries (75% of the plastic surgery elective programme is for breast and skin cancers) and the Institute for Neurological Sciences will ring-fence beds for spinal surgery in patients with lower back pain - many of whom have been waiting over a year.
The trade-off is that A&E departments may find themselves even more crowded than usual, which brings its own risks.
There are no win-wins in winter for the NHS.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here