Kynos Therapeutics, a spin-out from the University of Edinburgh, has been acquired by German pharmaceutical group Dr Falk Pharma as the two look to progress development of the Scottish firm's anti-inflammatory treatments.
The Kynos pipeline of what are known as KMO inhibitors was originally co-developed through a collaboration between pharmaceutical giant GSK and the University of Edinburgh, and is now exclusively licensed to Kynos. The business has financial backing from founding investor Epidarex Capital as well as IP Group and Scottish Enterprise, with additional non-dilutive funding from Innovate UK.
Earlier this year the company announced successful completion of the first tests in human of its leading drug candidate, KNS366. Dr. Falk Pharma intends to progress the molecule through further clinical trials, initially focusing on acute pancreatitis, as it expands its portfolio into rare digestive and metabolic diseases and conditions.
Jonathan Savidge, the chief executive of Kynos since 2022, said KNS366 is in "excellent hands" for the next step of clinical development. Professor Damian Mole, co-founder and chief scientific officer at Kynos, also welcomed the deal.
“This is a momentous milestone for us on our scientific and clinical translational journey to develop KMO inhibitors as a new and useful treatment for patients with diseases caused by inflammation," he said.
"We are delighted to have now found a partner with the expertise, capacity and commitment to further develop KMO inhibitors, initially for acute pancreatitis, which is an area of immense unmet need.”
Kynos launched in April 2022 and is based on the work of professors Mole and co-founder Scott Webster.
Dr Falk Pharma is recognised as an international expert in digestive and metabolic medicine with a specialty in pre-clinical and clinical stage research. Headquartered with research and development facilities in Freiburg, Germany, the family-owned business has 10 affiliates in Europe and Australia and employs 1,250 people globally.
Elizabeth Roper, general partner at Epidarex and former investor director of Kynos, said the the acquisition is an "outstanding achievement" and "a great example of Epidarex’s approach to company creation and development2.
"We would like to congratulate the Kynos team and our fellow investors on the transaction with Dr. Falk Pharma," she said. "Targeting KMO represents a potentially transformative approach in acute pancreatitis."
