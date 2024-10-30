The figures were released in the annual report by National Records of Scotland (NRS).

Excess winter mortality - the difference in the number of deaths during the winter period compared to the average for the four months before and after winter - was also down.

The seasonal increase in mortality was 1,796 last winter - the third lowest of the past decade - compared to an extra 4,137 deaths during winter 2022/23.

The causes of death which experienced the largest seasonal increase were dementia and Alzheimer's disease, flu, and chronic lower respiratory illnesses.

Combined, these accounted for 830 (46%) of the 1,796 excess deaths.

A breakdown of the main causes of death behind the excess winter mortality in 2023/24 (Image: NRS) According to NRS data, which goes back to the 1950s, the highest number of winter deaths - 27,353 - was recorded in 1958/59, and fell to its lowest on record - 19,119 - in 2011/12.

Over time, excess winter mortality has generally declined.

During the 1950s and 1960s, there was an average seasonal increase of more than 5,200 deaths in winter, whereas over the most recent decade it has averaged around 2,900.

However, the steady downward trend seen in past decades has reversed in recent years.

While deaths fell year-on-year last winter, the overall trend continues to shows that winter mortality levels remain higher now than they were during the 2000s.

An ageing population is considered to be a major factor, although this has also coincided with a period of increasing strain on the NHS.

After steadily falling during the 1980s and 1990s, to an all-time low during the 2000s, winter mortality levels have been steadily climbing over the past decade (Image: NRS) Philipa Haxton, head of vital events statistics at National Records of Scotland, said: “Whilst these new figures are lower than the previous winter, the number of winter deaths has generally been increasing over the last decade.

“‘We know that Scotland’s population is ageing and that older age groups are affected most by the seasonal increase in mortality in winter.

"For people aged 85 and over there were 11%more deaths over the winter period compared to the non-winter months. This compares to 7% for those aged under 65.

"Winter deaths are more common among females who tend to live longer.”