The company said the decision had not been taken lightly but it had for many years struggled to attract and retain a permanent team of staff.

The building is said to be in a poor state with "severe issues" around disability access and fire safety compliance, which is said to have discouraged offers from potential owners.

An inspection by Highland Council is said to have found it would require up to £2million of investment to comply with new Care Inspectorate standards.

The building is said to have a backlog of repairs totalling around £2million (Image: Google Maps) A confidential paper will be discussed by Highland Council today during a closed session held as part of today's full council meeting.

The Herald understands the local authority is seeking approval from members to purchase the 39-bedded home with the intention that NHS Highland would run it.

Families and members of the campaign group Lochaber Action on Moss Park (LAM) will stage a protest this morning outside Highland Council's HQ in Inverness.

Willie Ritchie's wife Marie has vascular dementia and has been a resident at Moss Park for two years. Prior to that he cared for her at home for seven years.

"That was really tough because there was no help in the community", he said.

"I was allowed two hours a week, I could get the shopping and come back and that was me.

"We have been told it is going to close which is going to be devastating for everyone including the members of staff.

"The dedication they have...it's like their own family members.

"It's one of the most stressful things I've ever had in my life because you don't know what is going to happen to your loved ones. They could end up in the north of Scotland because of the Highlands being such a vast area.

"To be honest a move to somewhere like that would kill my wife and would probably kill me as well. I'm in here every day, all day."

Colin Strange, who heads up LAM said it was aware of a plan by the council to purchase the home but had been told little more.

He said: "If they vote not to purchase it, that's the end of Moss Park. We've lobbied every councillor asking for their support."

He said families had been given mixed messages with NHS Highland "pushing ahead" with closure contingency planning.

"I was talking to some relatives and they have given up, which we don't want. We still have today's meeting," he said.

Keeping the home open is said to be critical in helping alleviate delayed discharges in the region, which recorded the highest rate in Scotland in August according to figures released by Public Health Scotland.

The Highland Council area with a population of 235,540 had a total of 6646 delayed discharges that month while Glasgow City Council with a population of more than double that at 622,820 recorded 7042.

(Image: Newsquest) At Belford Hospital between 50-80% of acute beds are said to be occupied by elderly patients who are medically fit to be discharged but cannot leave because of lack of care packages or other reasons.

The lack of care staff, which is said to be particularly acute in the Lochaber area, is also said to have dissuaded potential new owners.

A supermarket in Lochaber was at one point advertising check-out jobs at around £21 an hour, around the same as HC-One pays a deputy care home manager.

Highland MSP Kate Forbes said decisions taken today by the council and NHS Highland would be "critical" in determining what happens next.

She added: " have been doing everything in my power to keep Moss Park open and continue discussions with both Highland Council and NHS Highland."

Michael Foxley, former Highland Council leader, said the area was already seriously deficient in care beds before HC-One announced its intention to close Moss Park. Six beds were closed at another home in Strontian in 2018.

He said: "I resigned from the NHSH Board in 2018 as their intent was to close all the small costly rural care homes by stealth, with no public consultation on the consequences.

"Moss Park is the only nursing home in Lochaber. There is a dire lack of carers for care at home.

"All this leads to serious delayed discharge at the Belford [where] 50-80% of the acute beds are blocked.

"This leads to delayed admissions with patients re-routed to other hospitals, especially Raigmore."

"Moss Park closure is financial. It costs £2k per week if self funded, £900 pw if by the council and Scottish Government.

"Costs are £1900 pw. Solution: Double the care grant."

It is understood a possible plan would be to keep the home open for the foreseeable future and rebuild at another site, potentially on the Blar Mhor, where it is intended to build the replacement Belford.

A spokeswoman for NHS Highland said: "NHS Highland and The Highland Council have been working together to identify a solution to support the continuation of care in the area.

"Work is ongoing at present to find an alternative solution to this closure, but in the interests of the welfare of residents, and with no such process concluded at this stage, the core team are actively planning, as a contingency, for the relocation of all residents."

A spokeswoman for HC-One said it was working towards a solution with the council and health board.

She added: “While we do not recognise the £2 million figure, any investment of this proportion would relate to the prospect of any work needed to meet new Care Inspectorate requirements which have not applied to the home during the time it has been in operation.”

A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate added: "We are in close contact with partners at NHS Highland and Highland Council.

"We expect residents needs to be met and their rights respected in any transition to new care arrangements."

HC-One is also closing Blar Buidhe in Stornoway, Lewis which provides care for up to 38 people.