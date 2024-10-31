NHS Ayrshire & Arran said it identified a "very small number of patients" with Aspergillosis in a ward at University Hospital Crosshouse in Kilmarnock earlier this year.

Aspergillus is usually caused by breathing in tiny bits of mould, which can be found in dust, bedding, damp buildings and air conditioning systems.

Most people who breathe in the mould do not get ill but those with weakened immune systems are at risk.

The health board said the cause of the fungus is under investigation and it has been working closely with Antimicrobial Resistance and Healthcare Associated Infection Scotland (ARHAI).

In a separate incident, it said a "very small number" of other patients tested positive for the bacterium Stenotrophomonas maltophilia, which can be passed on by human touch.

S. maltophilia is resistant to many antibiotics, making it difficult to treat. Mortality rates can be as high as 69% in hospitalized and immunocompromised patients.

The health board said "the issue has been thoroughly investigated and is now closed".

Health workers' union Unison claimed the board had been slow to act.

A number of infections have been identified in the cancer ward (Image: Newsquest) It is understood the transfer of patients - to allow maintenance work to be carried out - has been delayed because of a lack of capacity elsewhere in the hospital.

A move to Ayr Hospital was apparently considered but ruled out by clinicians.

A Unison spokespersons said: "We understand that the health board has been aware of these infections for some time and have yet to take appropriate action.

"At a time when the board's sole focus seems to be on shutting beds and balancing budgets Unison is concerned that this latest crisis in Ayrshire exposes a significant lack of capacity and leadership when it comes to contingency planning and crisis management."

A spokeswoman for the board said: "NHS Ayrshire & Arran identified a very small number of patients with Aspergillosis within a ward in University Hospital Crosshouse earlier this year.

"Aspergillosis is usually caused by inhaling tiny pieces of Aspergillus mould. The source of the Aspergillus is currently under investigation.

"We notified Antimicrobial Resistance and Healthcare Associated Infection Scotland (ARHAI) of the incident in line with the national reporting requirements and are working closely with them.

"While we have taken measures to address the issue, in order to complete essential maintenance to the ward infrastructure, we are currently exploring alternative ward accommodation to allow these works to take place.

"To respect and maintain patient confidentiality, it is not possible to release any further information at this time.

"In a separate incident, we also identified a very small number of patients with Stenotrophomonas Maltophilia infection.

"This issue has been thoroughly investigated and is now closed."

