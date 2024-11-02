Campaigners warned this week that the Scottish Government had "lost its way" in tackling public health harms.
Scotland has long been branded the "sick man of Europe" and our ongoing position at the bottom of western Europe's life expectancy rankings is doing little to reverse that.
Yet there was a time when ministers seemed more willing to push the envelope.
In March 2006, Scotland was the first part of the UK to impose a ban on smoking in enclosed public spaces such as workplaces, bars and restaurants.
READ MORE:
- Focus on drug deaths has 'shifted attention' from alcohol harms
- Scot Govt has 'lost its way' in tackling public health harms, cay campaigners
- Rise in casual smokers 'who may be less motivated to quit'
- Life expectancy, living to 150, and the people opting for cryogenic freezing
This was not necessarily trailblazing - the Republic of Ireland had already done so in 2004 and was itself aping legislation previously adopted by the likes of California and New York - but it did mark the beginning of the end for pub smoking throughout Britain.
In 2012, the Scottish Government passed genuinely world-first legislation to set a minimum unit price for alcohol which eventually came into effect, after much legal wrangling with the whisky industry, in May 2018.
In September this year, the levy was raised from 50 to 65 pence per unit, although the Republic of Ireland - who enforced their own MUP law in 2022 - are already applying a tougher threshold of €1 (84 pence) per unit.
While it remains controversial to some and has coincided with a period when alcohol deaths in Scotland have reached a 15-year high, the evidence does suggest that the picture would be significantly worse if MUP had never been introduced.
In 2020, Wales also adopted MUP and Northern Ireland is actively considering it.
food and drink lobbies in favour of public health.In recent years, however, there has been a sense of stagnation and a reluctance to take on the
Proposals to curb alcohol marketing and legislation that would have clamped down on junk food deals have both been kicked into the long grass. Not abandoned, but in consultation limbo.
The target to halve childhood obesity to 7% by 2030 - announced in 2018 - is well off track.
As of 2022, the figure was 18% - the highest level for any point since 2010.
So what else could the Scottish Government do to improve population health?
A paper published on Tuesday by Public Health Scotland (PHS) might offer a clue: minimum unit pricing for tobacco.
Jenni Minto, Scotland's minister for public health, said the Scottish Government would "carefully consider" the findings.
For now, however, it is nothing more than a modelling exercise showing what the projected outcomes of such a policy are likely to be.
The percentage of smokers in the Scottish population has fallen from 28% in 2003 (and 51% in 1974) to 15% by 2022, but it is still the leading cause of preventable deaths.
The Scottish Government wants Scotland to be "smoke-free" (defined as a smoking rate of 5% or less) by 2034, but this also looks to be off-course.
According to the PHS report, on "current projections" smoking prevalence in Scotland is expected to shift from 14% in 2024 to 8.5% by 2034.
Introducing minimum pricing at 80 pence per cigarette (£16 for a pack of 20, before tax) would nudge that goal closer, bringing smoking prevalence down to a projected 6.7%.
The report itself acknowledges that the reduction in smoking rates would be "modest" - a 2% reduction in smoking prevalence overall at 80 pence, rising to a 3.9% reduction in the most deprived areas - but that would still translate into fewer deaths and hospital admissions for the NHS.
The analysis uses the same modelling platform developed by Sheffield University to evaluate the potential effects of MUP for alcohol.
It examines various thresholds: 40 and 50 pence (which would only affect the cost of cheaper, hand-rolling tobacco) and 60, 70, and 80 pence, which would impact on factory-rolled cigarettes, and assumes that these would rise in line with Retail Price Inflation (RPI).
It projects that the 60 pence rate would result in 1,467 fewer hospital admissions over a 10 year period from 2024-2034, or 3,784 if the 80 pence rate was used.
In terms of mortality, it would prevent 285 deaths at 60 pence and 727 at 80 pence.
The effect on hospitalisations and deaths would be most pronounced in deprived areas where smoking rates and consumption levels are highest, and relatively cheaper tobacco products are more commonly smoked.
As with MUP on alcohol, the policy would be open to accusations of being an unfair "tax on the poor".
At the 80 pence rate, the average spend per week for a smoker in the most deprived areas who continues to smoke after minimum pricing would be projected to increase from around £26 per week to nearly £40, compared to around £7 to £17 for a smoker in the most affluent areas.
The flipside is that the poorest are also the worst hit by tobacco's harms.
Lung cancer, for example, is three times more common in the most deprived areas and survival rates are significantly lower compared to the most affluent.
If not minimum pricing, then what else?
In recent decades the UK has prohibited tobacco advertising and sponsorship (2003); banned indoor smoking in public places (England, Wales and Northern Ireland followed Scotland in 2007); and implemented plain packaging legislation in 2017.
Labour has pledged to reintroduce legislation tabled by the previous Conservative government to create "smoke-free generation" by gradually raising the legal UK smoking age by one year, every year.
READ MORE:
- Lifestyle medicine: A common sense approach for the NHS?
- Scotland and England: Behind the NHS waiting list divide
- What now for the 'gamechanger' Alzheimer's drug rejected by the NHS?
Previously due to take effect from 2027, it would mean that anyone born on or after January 1 2009 could never legally buy cigarettes.
The policy was pioneered in New Zealand in 2022, but controversially repealed in February this year to help fund tax cuts.
Meanwhile, a mooted crackdown on smoking in outdoor public spaces - such beer gardens - looks to have been quietly ditched.
The Scottish Government could lead the way instead if it were willing to face the wrath of hospitality.
But the easy wins are over; achieving a "smoke-free" Scotland by 2034 is out of reach without something radical.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel