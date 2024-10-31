Highland MSP Kate Forbes has hailed the efforts of a local campaign group as councillors voted to back a plan to save Fort William's only nursing home from closure.
Operator HC-One gave notice in September of its intention to close the 39-bed Moss Park care home just before Christmas, and the local community and Lochaber MSP have been fighting to keep it open ever since.
Over the past weeks Ms Forbes has had several meetings and discussions with both Highland Council and NHS Highland, resulting in the local authority tabling a confidential paper at today’s full council meeting.
The Herald reported earlier today that the paper – which contains commercially sensitive information – recommends the council attempts to purchase the site and the health board takes over the running of the home.
The plan received the backing of Highland councillors today at their meeting in Inverness.
Families and members of the campaign group Lochaber Action on Moss Park (LAM) staged a protest this morning outside the council's HQ.
Kate Forbes MSP said: “The decision taken by Highland Council gives fresh grounds for hope for the future of Moss Park care home, and something I warmly welcome.
“I have been doing everything in my power to keep the home open and continue discussions with both Highland Council and NHS Highland – the local community have also done a tremendous job in keeping the pressure on.
“I hope the council and health board will be able to provide an urgent update to those directly involved, during what continues to be an incredibly anxious time for residents, their families, staff and the local community.”
HC-One said the decision to close the home had not been taken lightly but it had for many years struggled to attract and retain a permanent team of staff.
The building is said to be in a poor state with "severe issues" around disability access and fire safety compliance, which is said to have discouraged offers from potential owners.
An inspection by Highland Council is said to have found it would require up to £2million of investment to comply with new Care Inspectorate standards.
Keeping the home open is said to be critical in helping alleviate delayed discharges in the region, which recorded the highest rate in Scotland in August according to figures released by Public Health Scotland.
The Highland Council area with a population of 235,540 had a total of 6646 delayed discharges that month while Glasgow City Council with a population of more than double that at 622,820 recorded 7042.
