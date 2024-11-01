Hopes have been raised that a care home will be saved from closure following crisis talks by a council behind closed doors.
HC-One announced last month that it is to close Moss Park Care Home in Caol, near Fort William, by the end of the year. It is the town's only remaining nursing home.
The company said the decision had not been taken lightly but it had for many years struggled to attract and retain a permanent team of staff.
A confidential paper was discussed by Highland Council on Thursday during a closed session held as part of a full council meeting.
The Herald understands the local authority was seeking approval from members to purchase the 39-bedded home with the intention that NHS Highland would run it.
A joint statement has now been released, which could provide a ray of hope for families and residents.
It states: "In a confidential paper to council, various options were considered that could ensure that there is minimum disruption to residents of Moss Park Nursing Home.
"While there are a lot of sensitive matters still to deal with and no guarantees at this stage, there is now hope that a solution can be found by the partnership between Highland Council and NHS Highland.
"As there are still so many issues remaining unresolved, NHS Highland’s core team and its partners will continue to ensure that everyone is focused on the best interests and well-being of all residents."
First Minister John Swinney said the Scottish government has offered to help try and find a solution for the home's 40 or so residents.
On Thursday at First Minister's Questions, Mr Swinney told MSPs the situation was concerning.
Responding to a question from Scottish Conservative MSP Halcro Johnston, Swinney said Health Secretary Neil Gray and Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, who is also the local MSP, had been involved in discussions on the home's future.
The first minister added: "The government stands ready to be willing and engaged to try and find a solution because the impact of the proposed closure is moving in entirely the opposite direction to the one I want to see things moving."
