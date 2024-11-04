More unpaid carers in Scotland can now apply for a new benefit from today as it is introduced across all local authorities.
Carer Support Payment, which is a payment of £81.90 per week paid by Social Security Scotland, has been introduced in phases for the last year. However, as of today, it is now available in every local authority in the country, marking the completion of the roll-out.
Shirley-Anne Somerville said she was “delighted” that the Carer Support Payment has been extended to the remaining 19 council areas.
With more than 100,000 unpaid carers in Scotland said to be living in poverty, Carers Trust Scotland said the new benefit – which is the 14th benefit to be provided by Social Security Scotland – would make a “significant difference to many carers’ lives”.
Those providing at least 35 hours a week of unpaid care for someone receiving disability benefits can apply for the cash.
Unlike Carers Allowance, unpaid carers who are in full-time education could be eligible for the Carer Support Payment.
This includes full-time students aged 20 or over and students under 20 who are in advanced or higher education, as well as some teenagers between 16 to 19 who are working for National Certificates, Highers or Advanced Highers and who meet certain criteria.
Ms Somerville said: “The importance of the role of unpaid carers should not be underestimated. Their work is vital to the people they look after and to society as a whole.
“I am delighted that Carer Support Payment is now available in every local authority in Scotland.
“Many students will now be able to get this financial support for the first time, thanks to changes made by the Scottish Government.
“I urge anyone who thinks they might be eligible to find out more.”
Carers Trust Scotland has estimated that there are about 35,000 unpaid carers attending college or university in Scotland, but Paul Traynor, the charity’s head of external affairs, said the pressures of juggling their studies with caring responsibilities meant they could be more likely to drop out.
Mr Traynor said: “The immense contribution of unpaid carers to society cannot be understated, providing vital caring roles to their family and friends, and helping to hold society together.
“Over 100,000 unpaid carers in Scotland are living in poverty and we hear all too often of the financial pressures of juggling studying and caring, where supplementing their income through employment is extremely challenging or not possible.
“Research highlights that student carers can be up to four times more likely to drop out of college or university and financial struggles are often one of the key reasons for this.
“The national roll out of Carer Support Payment will help make a significant difference to many carers’ lives and support more student carers to remain and succeed in education.”
Unpaid carers in Argyll & Bute, Clackmannanshire, Dumfries & Galloway, East Dunbartonshire, East Lothian, East Renfrewshire, Edinburgh, Falkirk, Glasgow, Highland, Inverclyde, Midlothian, Orkney Islands, Renfrewshire, Scottish Borders, Shetland Islands, Stirling, West Dunbartonshire and West Lothian can now apply for the payment.
Carers in Scotland who already get Carer's Allowance will have their benefits automatically transferred to Carer Support Payment. Social Security Scotland will write to people in advance to let them know that their award will be moving.
