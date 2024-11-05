He has had treatment, including chemotherapy, after a tumour was found in his shoulder while a second scan found the primary cancer is in his prostate but had metastasised to his bones.

Now, in a new BBC documentary titled “Sir Chris Hoy: Finding Hope” to be broadcast on Tuesday, the 48-year-old called for a change to the current screening processes.

The NHS has no national screening programme for prostate cancer, but men aged 50 and over can ask for a free prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test from their GP.

Sir Chris believes that should change and any opportunity to catch the disease earlier should be taken.

He said: “I believe that the screening for men with a strong family history of prostate cancer, should be a lot younger, a lot.

“It’s logical to me why would you not just get the test a little bit earlier, catch it before you need to have any major treatment? So to me it seems a no brainer.

“Why would they not reduce the age, bring the age down, allow more men to just go in and get a blood test?”

And when asked if it was something he could force change on, he replied: “I hope so.

“I hope, well maybe not, maybe people seeing this or hearing about my story and then just by them asking their GP will create enough of a surge of interest, that people that make the decisions will go ‘you know what, we need to address this’.

“And in the long term this will actually, even from a logistical point of view would save potentially millions of lives in the long term. And why wouldn’t you, you know, why wouldn’t you?!”