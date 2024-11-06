Graeme Reid, Director of the Monklands Replacement Project (MRP), said: “Over the coming weeks, as part of ongoing preparations for construction work, it will be necessary to undertake removal of some of the trees on the site.

“These tree works will be carried out by a contractor appointed by NHS Lanarkshire. The timing of this is seasonal to minimise impact on existing habitats.

“As part of the landscape masterplan for the new University Hospital Monklands, significant areas of new woodland and associated planting will be established immediately around the hospital and the wider Wester Moffat site. The new woodland will be greater in area than the number of trees being removed.

“The MRP is also in the process of preparing a Tree Compensation and Management Plan in line with local authority and NatureScot guidance. This will ensure that the landscape and biodiversity of the area is improved by the works.”

ScottishPower Energy Networks (SPEN) also require to undertake work to reroute electricity pylons to accommodate the new hospital. These works, which are subject to an “energy consent” process from the Scottish Government, include trimming and removal of trees on the site.

Construction vehicles and equipment will be on site as the work by the MRP and SPEN is undertaken.

The hospital is planned to open in 2031.