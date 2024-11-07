Brought to you by
AS the nights draw in, and we wake up and it’s still dark out, it just feels that little harder to get out of bed. For some, however, kicking off those warm, cosy covers is far harder than for others.
The culprit could be SAD (seasonal affective disorder). There is no definitive cause of SAD but it is widely believed to be caused by the changing seasons, darker days, and a disrupted "biological clock" or circadian rhythm. More commonly affecting people in northern regions and more prevalent in women.
Just last year, between 3% and 5% of the UK adult population suffered from it – that is up to 2.5 million people. These figures are high. During the first year of the pandemic, depression and anxiety increased by 25% globally, according to a World Health Organisation study in March 2022.
With symptoms similar to depression, people with SAD tend to overeat, gain weight, and feel more tired. If left untreated SAD symptoms can intensify with many sufferers missing prolonged periods of work.
In fact, poor mental wellbeing costs employers in the UK an estimated £42 billion to £45 billion annually through sickness absence, and absenteeism grows during the winter months.
Dr Andres Fonseca, consultant psychiatrist and co-founder of Thrive Mental Wellbeing believes that more action should be taken to identify SAD before those affected feel they need to take time off work.
He said: “Early detection is important as a lot can be done. The pattern is seasonal. SAD episodes typically start towards the end of autumn and the beginning of winter
If you notice a consistent worsening of your mood during that window, late autumn to early winter, and it significantly affects your function or causes significant distress, then seek help.”
There is effective treatment available that can then be put in place every early autumn to prevent episodes from happening at all. As an employer, being aware of this presentation can be very helpful. The further north your offices are the more common it will be.
Fellow Founder of Thrive Mental Health, Dr Adam Huxley believes that early intervention is imperative.
"There are ways to treat the symptoms but speaking to trained counsellors should be the first and most important action,” the consultant clinical psychologist believes.
Another possible treatment option is light therapy. Sitting in front of a special bright light for about a half hour a day can make up for the lack of sunlight during darker months.
Other triggering factors of SAD can include a family history of depression (and specifically SAD), stress, low self-esteem, loneliness, anxiety, traumatic experiences, or the loss of a loved one.
A potential risk factor for SAD, could be the rise of home working. With more workers not leaving the house, even to walk to the bus or train to go to work, less exposure to what sunlight there is and less exercise, healthcare professionals believe this could be a factor for SAD. In fact, a recent Nuffield survey stated that 80% of home workers believe working remotely harms their mental health.
This was mainly due to feeling alone and isolated. Dr Fonseca agrees: “Getting outside, enjoying some fresh air, exercise and natural light, even in the colder darker days can only be beneficial.”
As we navigate the challenges of modern life, it's crucial to prioritise our mental health.
By recognising the signs of SAD and seeking early intervention, we can alleviate its symptoms and improve our overall well-being.
What is also clear, is the importance of working together as employers and employees to break the stigma surrounding mental health and create a supportive environment where everyone feels empowered to seek help. By taking proactive steps to combat SAD, hopefully more people can embrace the winter months with renewed hope and optimism.
