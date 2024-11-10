The project is designed to give patients a voice and boost their morale by easing the mental anguish of going through dialysis several times a week.

Artists from Art in Hospital spent around five months working with 53 patients in the Renal Dialysis Unit, culminating in the Imaginary Journeys exhibition, with patients exploring memories of near and distant lands, people and places.

Tina Carroll, 68, from Darnley, has been having dialysis at the New Victoria for just over three years and attends three days a week. The mum of two, who also has two grandchildren, was diagnosed with renal failure in 2017.

She said she was initially reluctant to take part in the project as she didn’t think she was artistic, but told of the positive impact it had on her.

Ms Carroll said: “We were told about the project a couple of weeks before the artists came into the unit. At the time I didn’t think I would be interested because I’ve never been able to draw.

“They told me just to have a go, and explained there’s other things you can do apart from drawing. I made collages and paintings using leaves from the Botanic Gardens.

“When you have dialysis you’re there for four hours, three times a week, and a lot of the time you’re sitting doing nothing - watching TV or scrolling on your phone. The time can drag on.

“But taking part in the project made me feel like I was doing something worthwhile.

Patient Tina Carroll next to one of her artworks (Image: NHSGGC)

“I also had high blood pressure and over the course of doing this it got lower. It helped to relax me and it had a positive impact on my mental health.”

Imaginary Journeys went on display in the public ground floor atrium of the New Victoria Hospital this week. It will eventually be moved to the Renal Unit.

Art in Renal Care is delivered across NHS Glasgow and Greater Clyde with support from Creative Scotland and Renal Endowments.

Art in Hospital works in collaboration with Dr Mun Woo, Associate Specialist in Renal Medicine for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, who has been involved in developing the project.

Dr Woo said: “Patients reported feeling calmer, more content, and more in control of their lives, as a direct result of the art.

“Art lifted the mood of a significant majority of patients, making dialysis a more positive experience for them.

“In fact, half the patients expressed that they looked forward to attending dialysis sessions during the art programme and were sorry to have to leave at the end of their treatment as they had not completed their artwork to personal satisfaction.

"As kidney professionals, we recognise the significant impact of life-preserving, yet gruelling, dialysis treatment on our patients. It is indeed gratifying that this simple, risk-free intervention has gone such a long way in helping to improve their mental wellbeing."

Robbie McGhee, Associate Director of Art in Hospital, said: “The evidence shows that participation in the arts and culture delivers mental health and wellbeing.

“It also shows that mental health and wellbeing can be gained through contact with arts and culture as a visitor to exhibitions, so this is a win-win for the patients, their families and the visitors to the exhibition.

“The exhibition connects patients, staff, family, friends and the wider public to raise awareness and change perceptions around people experiencing illness.

“It allows patients to value their work and boost their self-esteem and wellbeing. It also allows visitors to the exhibitions to appreciate work as the valid and vibrant art pieces that they are.”

Andrea Sergeant, Senior Charge Nurse in the Renal Dialysis Unit, said: “It is wonderful to see our patients’ artwork on display in this special exhibition.

“You could see the difference the project made to the patients who took part as it gave them a real morale boost.

“Many of them haven’t done art since school, but the team from Art in Hospital provided a lot of support and guidance.

“Dialysis a life saving treatment but it can be difficult as it never ends. During dialysis patients have limited use of one of their arms which makes what they’ve created even more remarkable and we are all so proud of them.”