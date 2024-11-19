A Clinical Deputy Home Manager at Wheatlands care home in Bonnybridge has been named as the 2024 Nurse of the Year.
Jade Scott claimed the prize at Scottish Care’s 2024 National Awards Ceremony, just over a year after she qualified as a nurse.
She’s worked with BCG, formerly Balhousie Care Group, since 2014. She started off as a carer before becoming a senior carer and then took a short break to finish her studies before returning as a nurse in October 2023.
Ms Scott was promoted to Clinical Deputy Manager within months and has been described as being ‘instrumental’ in developing Wheatlands Service.
She said: “I'm truly honoured to be presented with this award and to represent my incredible colleagues in this way. At Wheatlands and across BCG, I have some outstanding fellow nurses and care workers who are skilled, dedicated and passionate about their work. I feel that I’m taking back this award not only for myself but for my team members and my home too.”
Read more:
-
Ministers warned against lobbying on assisted dying bill by MSP
-
Freeman: Scot Govt 'prioritised risk from Covid' over other considerations
-
Salmonella as a treatment for bowel cancer? Scientists make 'exciting' discovery
Karen Johnson, Managing Director at BCG, said: “Huge congratulations to Jade. We’re all very proud that her hard work has been recognised with such a prestigious award.
“Her journey, rising through all the levels of care at Wheatlands, to now, not only return as a nurse but as our Clinical Deputy Home Manager, clearly illustrates her incredible commitment to care. She is a fantastic ambassador for BCG.”
BCG also sponsored the Emerging Talent Award at the ceremony at the Hilton in Glasgow on Friday, November 15, which was won by Carol Davidson of Bandrum Nursing Home in Dunfermline.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here