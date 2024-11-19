She’s worked with BCG, formerly Balhousie Care Group, since 2014. She started off as a carer before becoming a senior carer and then took a short break to finish her studies before returning as a nurse in October 2023.

Ms Scott was promoted to Clinical Deputy Manager within months and has been described as being ‘instrumental’ in developing Wheatlands Service.

Jade Scott with her award (Image: BCG)

She said: “I'm truly honoured to be presented with this award and to represent my incredible colleagues in this way. At Wheatlands and across BCG, I have some outstanding fellow nurses and care workers who are skilled, dedicated and passionate about their work. I feel that I’m taking back this award not only for myself but for my team members and my home too.”

Karen Johnson, Managing Director at BCG, said: “Huge congratulations to Jade. We’re all very proud that her hard work has been recognised with such a prestigious award.

“Her journey, rising through all the levels of care at Wheatlands, to now, not only return as a nurse but as our Clinical Deputy Home Manager, clearly illustrates her incredible commitment to care. She is a fantastic ambassador for BCG.”

BCG also sponsored the Emerging Talent Award at the ceremony at the Hilton in Glasgow on Friday, November 15, which was won by Carol Davidson of Bandrum Nursing Home in Dunfermline.