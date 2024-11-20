The head of a Scottish company developing rapid cell analysis technology has completed another multi-million pound funding round to drive sales of its first commercial product.
Cytomos chief executive David Rigterink welcomed the fresh capital injection in what he described as a "difficult market" for fundraising in the life sciences sector, adding that it has been a "huge boost for the business".
The Edinburgh-based company has received £5 million from existing investors Archangels, Old College Capital, Scottish Enterprise and the British Business Bank. It follows a £4m funding round last year which was supported by the same group of investors.
Read more:
Cytomos has developed a benchtop cell analyser, Celledonia, which is based on the company's AuraCyt technology platform. Celledonia is said to have the potential to transform drug discovery and development by speeding up the evaluation of new medical therapies.
Mr Rigterink said the company is looking to establish a foothold in North America, with a pipeline of trials planned with global partners and strong interest in co-development opportunities from high-profile technology developers and a major pharmaceutical group.
“Successfully raising £5m within a difficult market has been a huge boost for the business," he said. "The result is testament to the team’s hard work in delivering our first commercial product with international early adopters.
"Cytomos now has the right building blocks in place to scale quickly, establish a foothold in the US, and continue developing our single cell analysis technology to support advancements in biological drug development and manufacturing automation.”
The company currently employs 21 people and expects to add another four members of staff in the coming year as it continues to scale up its operations.
Founded by University of Edinburgh graduate Dr Keith Muir, the company has been supported by the Archangels investment group since its inception. The first significant seed funding round took place in 2018.
"Cytomos has gone from strength to strength, achieving commercialisation earlier this year marks a critical inflection point for the business," said Sarah Hardy, director at Archangels. "With new premises secured and a robust plan to de-risk the supply chain, we’re looking forward to helping David and the team scale their operations and secure access to new markets.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here